2024 US Open: Day 3 Prelims Scratches

2024 U.S. Open Championships

The heat sheet is out for day 3 finals of the US Open, and there were only 2 A Final scratches, and 3 B Finals scratches. All 5 came from college swimmers.

Texas A&M swimmer Chloe Stepanek scratched the women’s 100 fly A final, after placing 5th in the prelims. Stepanek was 6 tenths off her best, going 53.74 compared to her best of 53.15 from February. Stepanek is the top seed in tonight’s 200 free final, which is directly after the 100 fly. She made two A finals yesterday as well, in the 50 and 500 free, and scratched her lower prelims placement, the 500, presumably to focus on her 50 free.

Idris Muhammad, from Purdue, was the other A finalist to scratch, electing not to swim the men’s 100 back. He was the 8th seed out of prelims, coming in at 47.77 which was just a second off his best of 46.88 from the Purdue Invite last November. Muhammad was 6th in the 50 free last night

There were also a few B finals scratches. 9th place qualifer Lily Sawyer, from UNC, and 15th place qualifier Summer Osborne, from SMU, both scratched the women’s 200 free B final. Sawyer is in the A final of the 100 fly, qualifying 6th out of the prelims.

Andreas Maerz, from Queens, scratched out of the B final of the 100 back, where he was 16th in the prelims. His 48.73 was just under a second off his best of 47.58 from March of 2023.