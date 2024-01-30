2024 NAIA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer

Welcome to college conference championships season! The NAIA conference meets kick off this week and wrap up in mid-February, with the national championships taking place in early March.
Below, we have gathered a listing of NAIA conference meets that will be taking place over the next few weeks. If we have missed your favorite meet, let us know and we’ll add it below.
Week One: Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 4, 2024
Mid-South Conference (MSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 1 – Saturday, February 3
- Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN
- Defending Champions: Cumberlands women (11x); Cumberlands men (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Indiana Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson
Week Two: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024
Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10
- Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN
- Defending Champions: Milligan women (2x); Milligan men (3x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Asbury, Brenau, Columbia College, Milligan, Union, WVU Tech
Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10
- Location: Elkhart Aquatic Center, Elkhart, IN
- Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene women (4x); Olivet Nazarene men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Aquinas, College of Saint Mary, Jamestown, Midland, Morningside, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Mary (KS), Sterling
The Sun Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10
- Location: Columbus, GA
- Defending Champions: Keiser women (2x); Keiser men (2x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Ave Maria, Keiser, Life, Loyola New Orleans, SCAD Savannah, St. Thomas (FL), Thomas
Week Three: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024
Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN
- Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (1x); St. Ambrose men (1x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Asbury (D3), Illinois Tech (D3), Minnesota-Morris (D3), Principia (D3), St. Ambrose, Williams Baptist
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
- Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA
- Defending Champions: Pepperdine women (2x); Biola men (1x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (D2, women), Arizona Christian, Azusa Pacific (D2, women), Biola (D2), Cal State East Bay (D2, women), Concordia Irvine (D2), Fresno Pacific (D2), Loyola Marymount (D1, women), Master’s, Pepperdine (D1, women), Simpson, Soka, UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff, Westmont (women)
2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9
- Location: Columbus Aquatics Center, Columbus, GA
- Defending Champions: Keiser women (2x); Keiser men (5x)
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Women’s Championship Central
- Men’s Championship Central
Pepperdine has moved to the MPSF this year.
Add Midway University and Shawnee State University to the mid South conference. Add the University of Pikeville to the AAC.