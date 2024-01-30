2024 NAIA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer

Welcome to college conference championships season! The NAIA conference meets kick off this week and wrap up in mid-February, with the national championships taking place in early March.

Below, we have gathered a listing of NAIA conference meets that will be taking place over the next few weeks. If we have missed your favorite meet, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Week One: Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 4, 2024

Mid-South Conference (MSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 1 – Saturday, February 3

Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN

Defending Champions: Cumberlands women (11x); Cumberlands men (5x)

Teams: Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Indiana Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson

Week Two: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024

Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10

Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN

Defending Champions: Milligan women (2x); Milligan men (3x)

Teams: Asbury, Brenau, Columbia College, Milligan, Union, WVU Tech

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10

Location: Elkhart Aquatic Center, Elkhart, IN

Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene women (4x); Olivet Nazarene men (2x)

Teams: Aquinas, College of Saint Mary, Jamestown, Midland, Morningside, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Mary (KS), Sterling

The Sun Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10

Location: Columbus, GA

Defending Champions: Keiser women (2x); Keiser men (2x)

Teams: Ave Maria, Keiser, Life, Loyola New Orleans, SCAD Savannah, St. Thomas (FL), Thomas

Week Three: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN

Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (1x); St. Ambrose men (1x)

Teams: Asbury (D3), Illinois Tech (D3), Minnesota-Morris (D3), Principia (D3), St. Ambrose, Williams Baptist

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Pepperdine women (2x); Biola men (1x)

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (D2, women), Arizona Christian, Azusa Pacific (D2, women), Biola (D2), Cal State East Bay (D2, women), Concordia Irvine (D2), Fresno Pacific (D2), Loyola Marymount (D1, women), Master’s, Pepperdine (D1, women), Simpson, Soka, UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff, Westmont (women)

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships