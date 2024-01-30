Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NAIA Swimming and Diving Conference Championships Primer

Welcome to college conference championships season! The NAIA conference meets kick off this week and wrap up in mid-February, with the national championships taking place in early March.

Below, we have gathered a listing of NAIA conference meets that will be taking place over the next few weeks. If we have missed your favorite meet, let us know and we’ll add it below.

Week One: Monday, January 29 to Sunday, February 4, 2024

Mid-South Conference (MSC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 1 – Saturday, February 3
  • Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN
  • Defending Champions: Cumberlands women (11x); Cumberlands men (5x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberlands, Indiana Wesleyan, Lindsey Wilson

Week Two: Monday, February 5 to Sunday, February 11, 2024

Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10
  • Location: Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport, TN
  • Defending Champions: Milligan women (2x); Milligan men (3x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Asbury, Brenau, Columbia College, Milligan, Union, WVU Tech

Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10
  • Location: Elkhart Aquatic Center, Elkhart, IN
  • Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene women (4x); Olivet Nazarene men (2x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Aquinas, College of Saint Mary, Jamestown, Midland, Morningside, Olivet Nazarene, Saint Mary (KS), Sterling

The Sun Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Thursday, February 8 – Saturday, February 10
  • Location: Columbus, GA
  • Defending Champions: Keiser women (2x); Keiser men (2x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Ave Maria, Keiser, Life, Loyola New Orleans, SCAD Savannah, St. Thomas (FL), Thomas

Week Three: Monday, February 12 to Sunday, February 18, 2024

Liberal Arts Conference – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Location: Hobart Aquatic Center, Hobart, IN
  • Defending Champions: St. Ambrose women (1x); St. Ambrose men (1x)
  • Live Results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

Teams: Asbury (D3), Illinois Tech (D3), Minnesota-Morris (D3), Principia (D3), St. Ambrose, Williams Baptist

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

  • Dates: Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17
  • Location: East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium, Monterey Park, CA
  • Defending Champions: Pepperdine women (2x); Biola men (1x)
  • Live Results
  • Championship Central

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (D2, women), Arizona Christian, Azusa Pacific (D2, women), Biola (D2), Cal State East Bay (D2, women), Concordia Irvine (D2), Fresno Pacific (D2), Loyola Marymount (D1, women), Master’s, Pepperdine (D1, women), Simpson, Soka, UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westcliff, Westmont (women)

 

2024 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

 

