San Diego State, UNLV Claim Mountain West Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The MW
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – San Diego State senior Christiana Williams was tabbed the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week and junior teammate Valentina Lopez Arevalo garnered MW Diver of the Week. UNLV rookie Ava Olson was named the MW Swimming & Diving Freshman of the Week.
SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
CHRISTIANA WILLIAMS, SAN DIEGO STATE
Senior, Tucson, Arizona / Tulane
- Led the Aztecs to a 146-121 victory over San Diego.
- Logged two Conference leading times in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke.
- Clocked a personal-best 59.91 time in the 100-breast, NCAA B standard time, became the fourth Aztec in program history to log a sub-1-minute finish in the event and ranks 33rd in the nation.
- Registered another NCAA B standard time in the 200-breast, 2:10.74, marking a season-best and ranks 36th in the nation.
- Logged a second-place finish in the 200-yard Individual Medley with a season-fast time of 2:04.36.
- Swam the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay, placing third with a time of 1:43.37.
DIVER OF THE WEEK
VALENTINA LOPEZ AREVALO, SAN DIEGO STATE
Junior, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico / Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Jalisco
- The junior recorded two first-place victories in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, surpassing NCAA zones in the process.
- In the 1-meter springboard, earned a 294.68 score.
- In the 3-meter springboard, logged a winning score of 308.55.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
AVA OLSON, UNLV
Swimmer, Tulare, California / Tulare Union HS
- The freshman helped the Rebels to two wins over Wyoming and UC Santa Barbara with two first-place finishes.
- Won the 1650-yard freestyle with a NCAA B standard time of 16:30.55, marking a career-best, the fastest time in the event by a freshman in the conference this season and the second time in program history for a Rebel to earn an NCAA B cut time.
- Her time in the 1650-free ranks 58th in the nation and second in the Mountain West.
- Logged winning time of 4:22.25 in the 400-yard IM.