San Diego State, UNLV Claim Mountain West Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

NISCA All-American Andrew Kim (2024) Commits to DIII UChicago with NCAA-Scoring Times The butterflier’s best times could have scored 2x the points UChicago needed last season to break Emory’s 24-year winning streak at the UAA Championships.

Gators Set To Host Nova Southeastern In Final Tune-Up Prior To SECs The Florida Gators women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams are back in the pool this Thursday, taking on NOVA Southeastern in the Florida Invitational.