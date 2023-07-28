Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 World Swimming Championship: Day 6 Photo Vault

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another night of finals and another World Record falling in Fukuoka, where day six of the 2023 World Swimming Championships ended.

So let’s begin this story in pictures from the World Record set today.

Qin Haiyang
World Record
men’s 200m breast
photo credit Fabio Cetti
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Qin Haiyang
World Record
men’s 200m breast
photo credit Fabio Cetti
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Qin Haiyang
World Record
men’s 200m breast
photo credit Fabio Cetti
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

McEVOY Cameron
COOPER Isaac
,World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

SCOTT Duncan 0.68 24.87 RICHARDS Matthew 0.30 24.02 GUY James 0.38 23.87 DEAN Tom
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

TAYLOR Kai James 0.65 24.75 CHALMERS Kyle 0.38 23.90 GRAHAM Alexander 0.18 24.17 NEILL Thomas 0.23 24.54
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

HOBSON Luke
FOSTER Carson
MITCHELL Jake
SMITH Kieran
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023

Kate Douglass
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

TATJANA SCHOENMAKER
GOLD MEDAL
women’s 200m breast
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

O CALLAGHAN-Mollie
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Hubert Kos
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Hubert Kos
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

Emma McKeon Mollie O’Callaghan women’s 100m free final
World Aquatics Championships
Fukuoka (JPN)
14-30 JULY 2023
photo credit Fabio Cetti

