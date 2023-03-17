2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth night of racing at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando will feature the finals of the 500 free, 100 fly, 200 breast, and the fastest three heats of the 400 freestyle relay for both girls and boys.

Long Island Aquatic Club’s Cavan Gormsen and NOVA of Virginia’s Nathan Szobota headline the 500 free. Gormsen comes in tonight over five seconds ahead of the field, but is still well off her own personal best. Szobata, who became the fastest 15-year-old in history in the 1000 earlier this weekend, clocked a personal best time in the 500 this morning to lead a tight field this evening.

Scotty Buff held on to his top seed this morning in the 100 fly. Buff is the defending champion and meet record holder in the event, and will look to capture his 3rd individual victory of the weekend. In the girls’ event, Levenia Sim posted the quickest time of the morning. She’ll take on Elmbrook’s Campbell Stoll, who owns the fastest PB of the field at 51.85.

15-year-old Elle Scott leads the girls’ 200 breaststroke out of prelims with the 2nd-fastest swim of her career at 2:11.01. Lucy Thomas swam the next best time this morning and will eye the breaststroke sweep, as she’s already won the 50 and 100 breast this weekend. Nate Germonprez will also go for the breaststroke sweep, but enters the 200 tonight as the 4th seed. Aquajets’ Charlie Egeland threw down a best time of 1:57.07 this morning and will swim in lane 4 tonight.

GIRLS’ 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCSA Meet Record: 4:38.69, Becca Mann – 2013

BOYS’ 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCSA Meet Record: 4:16.43, Matthew Hirschberger – 2015

GIRLS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCSA Meet Record: 52.00, Janet Hu – 2014

BOYS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCSA Meet Record: 45.40, Scotty Buff – 2022

GIRLS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCSA Meet Record: 2:08.30, Kaelyn Gridley – 2022

BOYS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCSA Meet Record: 1:52.21, Andrew Seliskar – 2014

GIRLS’ 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

NCSA Meet Record: 3:17.35, Elmbrook Swim Club – 2022

BOYS’ 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINAL