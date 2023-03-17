2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs: Night 3 Finals Preview

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kicking off finals tonight will be the 400 IM, where Virginia teammates Alex Walsh and Ella Nelson will be next to each other after swimming the fastest two times in this morning’s prelims session. Alex Walsh swam a 4:01.86, 0.01 ahead of Nelson’s 4:01.87. Nelson was the top seed coming into the meet with the only sub-4:00 swim this season.

The 100 fly looks to be a battle tonight. Torri Huske of Stanford led the way this morning with a 49.77. Emma Sticklen of Texas swam a 50.00 and will be next to Huske tonight. NCAA, American, and US Open record holder Kate Douglass was third this morning with a 50.11. LSU’s Maggie MacNeil is the meet record holder and will also be in the A final tonight as she swam a 50.51 for sixth this morning.

Last year’s champion in the 200 free Taylor Ruck of Stanford had the top time this morning with a 1:42.70. Ruck was slightly faster in last year’s prelims with a 1:41.89, but swam faster in finals winning in a 1:41.12. Next to Ruck tonight will be Virginia freshman Aimee Canny as she swam a 1:42.94 this morning. Ruck is the only swimmer in tonight’s A final that also swam in the A final a year ago.

Also the defending champion in her respective event, Kaitlyn Dobler of USC swam a 57.35 this morning in the 100 breast to post the top time of the morning. She will be next to Anna Elendt of Texas tonight as Elendt swam a 57.49.

Gretchen Walsh of Virginia led the way in the 100 back this morning posting a 49.12. Gretchen Walsh is the top seed tonight by over a second as Katharine Berkoff (NC State) swam a 50.14 this morning. Berkoff is the NCAA and American Record holder as well as NCAA Champion as she swam a 48.74 at this meet a year ago.

Virginia does not have any divers in finals tonight, Texas has one in the B, and Louisville has one in the A final of the three meter.

The night will conclude with the 400 medley relay. Virginia holds the top seed by about three and a half seconds after swimming an NCAA record at ACCs with a 3:21.80. The Hoos are also home to the American record after swiming a 3:22.34. Texas is the second seed at a 3:25.29 and Stanford is third with a seed time of 3:25.79.