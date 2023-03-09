2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Nova S’eastern continued to build on their lead in the women’s meet on Day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships and now lead Indy by 38 points. Drury and Colorado Mesa are battling for third place, although Lynn, West Chester and Wayne State are close on their heels. Indy tops the men’s meet so far, where the team race is much closer. McKendree, Tampa and Drury are all within reach of the top slot and will jockey for position today.

Day 3 brings us heats of the women’s and men’s 100 fly, 400 IM, and 200 free and the men’s 3-meter diving. NCAA D2 record-holder Ann Carozza of West Chester leads the entrants in the 100 fly with 52.92. Manon Compagner of Carson-Newman, Lynn’s Luna Mertins, and Paige Mikesell of IUP are all seeded with sub-54s. Mertins won this event last year, edging Carozza in the final. Nova S’eastern’s May Lowy tops the entry field in the 400 IM by 3 seconds with 4:12.74, a time that would have won last year’s final by 1.3 seconds. Arguably the most anticipated race of the day will be the women’s 200 free, in which Nova S’eastern’s Emilia Ronningdal, who won the 200 IM yesterday, and Emily Trieschmann, who won the 1000 free with a new D2 record, are top seeds in the 200 free with 1:47.04 and 1:47.53, respectively. Helga Fodor of Lynn is also seeded with a sub-1:48.

McKendree’s Gregg Lichinsky, who has finished third in the 100 fly in each of the last two years, is seeded at the top with 46.00. Tim Stollings of Findlay, who won in 2021 and was runner-up a year ago, comes in with 46.14, and the next seven entrants are all seeded with 46.4 or faster. The 400 IM will feature some of last night’s 200 IM finalists including the 2023 champion Benjamin Sampson of Colorado Mesa. He comes in with the top time of 3:45.23. Tampa’s Santiago Corredor, third in the 200 IM final, is seeded second with 3:45.75. Cedric Buessing of Indy, last night’s 1000 free winner and the runner-up in this event last year, is seeded with 3:46.02. Nova S’eastern’s Thomas Flower leads the entrants in the 200 free by 1.3 seconds with 1:33.92.

Top 10 Women’s Teams After Day 2

Nova S’Eastern 182 Indy 144 Drury 97 Colorado Mesa 85 Lynn 77 (TIE) West Chester / Wayne State 75 – Wingate 66 West Florida 50 McKendree 48

Top 10 Men’s Teams After Day 2

Indy 121.5 McKendree 105.5 Tampa 103 Drury 97 Colorado Mesa 76.5 Wingate 72 Grand Valley 66 Florida Southern 65.5 Findlay 65 Oklahoma Christian 61

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Meet Record: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (2019)

Meet Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (2019)

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 3:42.49 – Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser (2022)

Meet Record: 3:42.49 – Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser (2022)

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:44.44 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (2016)

Meet Record: 1:45.27 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (2015)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (2016)

Meet Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (2016)

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

Meet Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

Finals qualifiers: