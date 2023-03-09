NCAA Zone A Diving: Princeton’s Callanan Brothers Go 1-2 On Platform

NCAA ZONE A DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 6-8, 2023

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, West Virginia

Host: West Virginia University

Qualifiers

Preview

Results

Rutgers’ Giulia Vittorioso and Princeton’s George Callanan picked up platform victories on the final day of the Zone A Diving Championships in West Virginia, as a total of 13 women and 11 men have booked their NCAA tickets from the meet.

There were six qualifying spots up for grabs on women’s platform and five in the men’s event.

Women’s Platform Qualifiers

Five of the six divers who finished inside the qualifying spots on women’s platform punched their NCAA tickets for the first time, led by Vittorioso and Duquesne’s Amy Read, who will now be able to compete in all three events at NCAAs after finishing in the top 12 (but out of the qualifying spots) on 1-meter and 3-meter.

Virginia Tech’s Izzi Mroz was the runner-up to Vittorioso and will also have all three events on her schedule at NCAAs, while the Harvard duo of Remi Edvalson and Elizabeth Miclau earned qualification as did Pitt’s Jess Vega.

Micalu was 33rd on platform last season at NCAAs.

Men’s Platform Qualifiers

Princeton went 1-2 on platform as brothers George and Taso Callanan put up some big scores, as George will now have all three events on his NCAA schedule while Taso books his ticket to Minneapolis.

The Pitt pair of Dylan Reed and Juan Osorio Mendoza also qualified for NCAAs by placing third and fifth, while Princeton’s Joseph Victor added the event to his NCAA lineup.

Victor was a finalist in the event at the 2022 NCAAs, placing 16th, while G. Callanan was 21st.

The Tigers and Panthers now have three divers apiece qualified.

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Elizabeth Kaye Virginia 1m, 3m, Platform 2 Jennifer Bell Virginia 1m, 3m 3 Victoria Franz Buffalo 1m, 3m 4 Gloria Lai Yale 1m, 3m, Platform 5 Marialis Kwak Buffalo 1m, 3m 6 Nina Janmyr Harvard 1m, 3m 7 Daphne Wils Penn State 1m, 3m 8 Izzi Mroz Virginia Tech 1m, 3m, Platform 9 Giulia Vittorioso Rutgers 1m, 3m, Platform 10 Amy Read Duquesne 1m, 3m, Platform 11 Remi Edvalson Harvard Platform 12 Elizabeth Miclau Harvard Platform 13 Jess Vega Pitt Platform

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Jonathan Suckow Columbia 1m, 3m 2 Adam Wesson Harvard 1m, 3m 3 Jeanpaul Ditto Yale 1m, 3m 4 Cameron Cash Pitt 1m, 3m, Platform 5 Joseph Victor Princeton 1m, 3m, Platform 6 George Callanan Princeton 1m, 3m, Platform 7 Noah Zawadzki Virginia Tech 1m, 3m, Platform 8 Jacob Fisher Virginia Tech 1m, 3m 9 Anastasios Callanan Princeton Platform 10 Dylan Reed Pitt 1m, Platform 11 Juan Osorio Mendoza Pitt 3m, Platform

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.