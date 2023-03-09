2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

NSU and Indy had big mornings in the women’s and men’s meets, respectively, and are expected to increase their leads over the competition tonight. The Sharks have the top two seeds in the women’s 400 IM, May Lowy and Savanna Best, and the top seed in the 200 free, Emily Trieschmann.

The women’s 100 fly final is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events, with D2 record-holder Ann Carozza of West Chester, defending champion Luna Mertins of Lynn, and Carson-Newman’s Manon Compagner all vying for the title.

Gregg Lichinsky of McKendree leads a very tight field in the men’s 100 fly final, with the top seven qualifiers all coming in under 47 seconds. Jarryd Baxter of Nova S’eastern tops the qualifiers in the 400 IM, but he will face challenges from distance specialists Cedric Buessing of Indy and Tampa’s Hayden Curley. The 200 free is anyone’s game, with the top five qualifiers – led by Wingate’s Marcel Snitko – all under 1:36.

Top 10 Women’s Teams After Day 2

Nova S’Eastern 182 Indy 144 Drury 97 Colorado Mesa 85 Lynn 77 (TIE) West Chester / Wayne State 75 – Wingate 66 West Florida 50 McKendree 48

Top 10 Men’s Teams After Day 2

Indy 121.5 McKendree 105.5 Tampa 103 Drury 97 Colorado Mesa 76.5 Wingate 72 Grand Valley 66 Florida Southern 65.5 Findlay 65 Oklahoma Christian 61

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Meet Record: 52.06 – Ann Carozza, West Chester (2022)

Podium:

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (2019)

Meet Record: 44.32 – Marius Kusch, Queens (2019)

Podium:

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:08.56 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Podium:

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:42.49 – Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser (2022)

Meet Record: 3:42.49 – Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser (2022)

Podium:

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:44.44 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (2016)

Meet Record: 1:45.27 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (2015)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (2016)

Meet Record: 1:32.46 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (2016)

Podium:

Men’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

Meet Record: 624.80 – Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa (2018)

Podium: