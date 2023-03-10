Skylar Knowlton Wins 800 Free in 8:58.69 Then Anchors Relay in 2:05.28

West Fargo Winter Sectionals

March 9-13, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Winter Sectionals (North) – West Fargo”

Skylar Knowlton highlighted night one of Sectionals in West Fargo North Dakota. Knowlton kicked off the night winning the 800 free in a best time of 8:58.69. The 16-year-old dropped over 16 seconds off her previous best of 9:15.37 which she swam in March 2022. Finishing behind Knowlton was Jenna Kerr of Barrington Swim Club as she touched in a 9:05.74. Kerr is committed to Iowa for this fall.

Knowlton also helped the Phoenix Swimming 800 free relay earn the win. The team of Clementine Robins, Abigail Gowern, Isabella Schneider, and Knowlton combined for a final time of 8:36.06. Knowlton swam the fastest split anchoring in a 2:05.28.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Rylan Anselm (Barrington Swim Club) who won the men’s 800 free in a 8:31.78 touching just under two seconds ahead of teammate Luke Bucaro who touched in a 8:33.61. Anselm is committed to Penn State for fall 2024.

Linn-Mar Swim Team won the men’s 800 free relay in a 7:49.94, winning by over seven seconds. The team consisted of Cameron Kelley, Ian Steffen, Mason Turner, and Luke Kelley. Notably, Cameron Kelley finished his fifth year at Minnesota last season. Cameron Kelley finished seventh in the 500 free at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. Steffen is committed to Minnesota for 2024.