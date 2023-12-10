2023 European Short Course Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here we are: the final day of the 2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships. Tonight’s final will be as action packed as any other night of the meet, however, this morning’s session will be very short, featuring only 3 events. The entire session is scheduled to last about 35 minutes, so if you’re following along as it goes, this will be a very quick one.

DAY 6 EVENT SCHEDULE

Men’s 400 individual medley – prelims

Women’s 400 freestyle – prelims

Mixed 4×50 medley relay – prelims

There are only 7 total heats this morning, so it will move fast. The men’s 400 IM has Italian Alberto Razzetti coming in as the top seed, entering with a seed of 4:00.45. He’s the top seed by a comfortable margin, entering over 5 seconds ahead of #2 seed Richard Nagy from Slovakia.

The women’s 400 free is lead by Italian distance star Simona Quadarella on the entry lists. Quadarella comes in with a time of 4:00.12, leading Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova by just 0.03 seconds.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: Daiya Seto (Japan) – 3:54.81 (2019)

European Record: Ilya Borodin (Russia) – 3:56.47 (2021)

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) – 3:57.27 (2009)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: Li Bingjie (China) – 3:51.30 (2022)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (Spain) – 3:54.52 (2013)

SC Euros Record: Camile Muffat (France) – 3:54.85 (2012)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MIXED 4×50 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS

World Record: United States – 1:35.15 (2022)

European Record: Italy – 1:36.01 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Netherlands – 1:36.18 (2021)

Top 8 Qualifiers: