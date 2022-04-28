2022 U.S Trials: L. Smith, Urlando Highlight Day 3 Scratches

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

View the Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet Here

There are a number of scratches for Thursday morning’s day 3 prelim session. The most notable of these is Leah Smith in the 400 IM, who would have been the number three seed.

Smith has been on fire through the first two days of the meet. On Day 1, she finished second to Katie Ledecky, swimming 8:17.52 in the 800 free to come within a second of her lifetime best and most likely qualify for the Worlds team.

She officially punched her ticket to Budapest by finishing third in the 200 free with a 1:57.44 to secure a spot on the 4×200 relay. Her scratch in the 400 IM makes the event even more of a two person race between Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger, as #4 seed Justina Kozan sits almost seven seconds behind #2 Flickinger.

After he broke the American Record in the 100-yard backstroke last month at NCAAs, many were excited to see what Luca Urlando would bring to the 50 backstroke. The scratch isn’t a total surprise, as he has the 100 fly earlier in the session, where he is the #6 seed. He also scratched the 50 fly, indicating his focus is on other distances this week.

Notably, after entering seven events, Bella Sims chose to lighten her schedule by scratching the 100 fly.

Full Scratch Report

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 50 Breast

None

Men’s 50 Breast

Women’s 50 Back

None

Men’s 50 Back