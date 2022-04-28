Caeleb Dressel on Making Team: “I was pretty nervous for 100 free”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 50 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 22.27 – Andri Govorov (2018)

American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) US Open Record: 22.91 – Bryan Lundquist (2009)

Jr World Record: 23.05 – Andrei Minakov (2020)

FINA “A” Cut: 23.63

Podium:

Caeleb Dressel, Gator Swim Club – 22.84 Michael Andrew, MA Academy – 22.87 Maxime Rooney, Pleasanton Seahawks – 23.25 Dalton Lowe, University of Louisville – 23.77 Zach Harting, Cardinal Aquatics – 23.81 Ilya Kharun, Sandpipers of Nevada – 23.90 Coleman Stewart, Wolfpack – 23.91 Carl Bloebaum, Mason Manta Rays – 24.33

American Record-holder Caeleb Dressel took down the U.S. Open Record that had stood since 2009 with his winning 22.84. Dressel and Michael Andrew, who had been the fastest this morning in heats, put on an explosive show in the middle two lanes, finishing with .03 of each other with the second- and third-fastest times in the world so far this year. Brazil’s Nicholas Santos went 22.73 earlier this month for the leading performance of the season.

Behind the leaders, only Maxime Rooney went under the FINA “A” mark with his 23.25 for third place. Rooney is the 5th-fastest American in history in the 100 butterfly, but hadn’t been a long course best in any race since 2019 until this 50 fly result, which shaved .07 seconds off his previous best time – a split en route to his 50.68 in the 100 fly.