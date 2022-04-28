Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: US Trials Day 2 Instant Reactions

Comments: 3
by Ben Dornan

April 27th, 2022

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Tonight on the SwimSwam breakdown, we discuss the second night of racing in Greensboro from the 200 freestyles, to the 50 flies.

Check back in every night after finals to catch out instant thoughts and reactions on the 2022 US World Championships Trials.

Tomek
55 minutes ago

That was entertaining

seton
1 hour ago

Iirc, 3 of the 4 in the relay were 3 of the 4 in the gold medal winning relay team in short course worlds in dec

PFA
1 hour ago

Coleman about Matt Richards, he was pre-selected

