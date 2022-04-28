SwimSwam Breakdown: US Trials Day 2 Instant Reactions

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Tonight on the SwimSwam breakdown, we discuss the second night of racing in Greensboro from the 200 freestyles, to the 50 flies.
Check back in every night after finals to catch out instant thoughts and reactions on the 2022 US World Championships Trials.
That was entertaining
Iirc, 3 of the 4 in the relay were 3 of the 4 in the gold medal winning relay team in short course worlds in dec
Coleman about Matt Richards, he was pre-selected