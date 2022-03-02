2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
World record holder and reigning Olympic champion in the 1500 freestyle Katie Ledecky will open the 2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont with one of her signature events. Ledecky is one of two entrants in the women’s 1500 freestyle along with 16-year-old Piper Wood Prince.
Ledecky holds the world record, American record, US Open record, and Pro Swim record at a 15:20.48 from back in 2018 in Indianapolis and will be contesting the event tonight in Westmont. Follow along to see if Ledecky can beat the 15:40.63 she swam just a few weeks ago and how Piper Wood Prince fares as she raced against the greatest.
On the men’s side, there’s also a small field with only 7 entrants. Zane Grothe leads the pack with an entry time of 15:10.29, while Alec Enyeart of Tsunami Swim Club is second in a 15:22.66.
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- American Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- US Open Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Jr World Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
Katie Ledecky started off here with an opening 400 split of 4:10.77, which is slightly under her pace from a few weeks ago when she swam a 15:40.63 in Orlando. There, she flipped in 4:11.26 at the 400 mark. By the 800 meter mark, Ledecky was still under pace to improve upon her recent swim with an 8:21.76, compared to the 8:22.61 split from last month.
When she hit the 1200, Ledecky was at 12:33.23 and nearing her 12:30.06 from Tokyo with only 300 meters to go.
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Timed Final
- World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang (2012)
- American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaegar (2016)
- US Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
- Jr World Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 – 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)