32 Men’s Teams Qualify Relays for 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships A year ago, Auburn qualified 0 relays for the NCAA Championships. This year, they qualified the maximum 10 relays under new head coach Ryan Wochomurka.

2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship Box Score Virginia defended their national title over the weekend in dominating fashion. Here’s how it happened in numbers. All of the numbers.

Regan Smith Surprised Herself with Last 50 of her NCAA Title 200 Back Smith came home in 28.25 and hit the wall at 1:47.76 to break the pool record for the second time of the day and win her first individual NCAA title

Kenyon Women Win by 7, End Emory’s Ten-Year Dominance at DIII Nationals The Kenyon women won four individual titles and three relay titles en route to capturing their first national title since 2009.

Emory Wins 2022 DIII Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships Despite only having one invidiual title winner, the depth of the Emory men’s swim team led them to their second title in program history.

2022 Swammy Awards: NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Virginia’s Kate Douglass had one of the best NCAA Championship meets that we’ve ever seen this weekend in Atlanta, breaking 2 individual NCAA Records.

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Final Score Analysis The Virginia women outscored the projections by 72.5 points en route to winning the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships.