2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship Box Score

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
March 16-19, 2022
McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia
Final results
First a few notes
The top scoring class at the meet was the Virginia freshmen with 123 individual points. They were closely followed by the Virginia juniors with 122 and the Stanford freshmen with 121.5. Two freshmen classes in the top 3 is a bit unusual in a meet where upclassem typically lead the scoring. And that was the case again this year. In total freshmen scored 467.5 points, sophomores scored 531, juniors scored 627, seniors scored 659, and 5th year seniors scored 186.5. The freshmen’s total was completely dominated by Virginia and Stanford with those two teams accounting for 51% of total freshmen points
The most any team scored in any event was Virginia’s 52 in the 200 breast. Next best were Virginia with 51 in the 400 IM and Stanford with 46 in the 200 free
By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was
‘ 20.84 American record in the 50 free Kate Douglass Virginia return many more points than any other school with 331.5 non senior points. Texas are next best with 233 followed by Stanford with 174.5
Final Scores
1. UVA: 551.5
2. Texas: 406
3. Stanford: 399.5
4. Alabama: 288
5. NC State: 279
6. Louisville: 196.5
7. Michigan: 184.5
8. California: 180
9. Ohio State: 165
10. Tennessee: 127
11. Indiana: 116
12. Kentucky: 115.5
13. Florida: 115
14. UNC: 109
15. Georgia: 104.5
16. USC: 102
17. Wisconsin: 100
18. Northwestern: 73
19. Arizona: 52.5
20. Penn: 44.5
21. Minnesota: 43
22. Miami (Florida): 41.5
23. VT: 37
24. Duke: 36
25. Missouri: 34
26. Arizona State: 29
27. Rutgers: 18
28. Arkansas: 15
29. Yale: 14.5
30. Purdue: 14
31. South Carolina: 9
32. LSU: 8
33. ND: 6
34. Wyoming: 4
35. UCLA: 4
36. FIU: 3
37. San Diego St: 2
38. Harvard: 2
39. Texas A&M: 1 Individual Scores by Year
UVA
Texas
Stanford
Alabama
NC State
Louisville
Michigan
California
Ohio State
Tennessee
FR
123
59
121.5
22
1
1
13
9
0
32
SO
86.5
92
0
0
0
61.5
0
27
16
15
JR
122
82
53
29
48
20
0
17
19
16
SR
26
29
35
107
84
2
64.5
37
0
0
5Y
0
29
44
0
7
0
0
0
18
3
Returning
331.5
233
174.5
51
49
82.5
13
53
35
63
Indiana
Kentucky
Florida
UNC
Georgia
USC
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Arizona
Penn
FR
14
0
0
0
23
6
35
0
0
0
SO
52
0
13
31
0
20
33
19
0
0
JR
0
40
34
1
20.5
13
0
5
45.5
0
SR
42
30.5
0
47
21
12
0
23
0
0
5Y
0
19
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
44.5
Returning
66
40
47
32
43.5
39
68
24
45.5
0
Minnesota
Miami (Florida)
VT
Duke
Missouri
Arizona State
Rutgers
Arkansas
Yale
Purdue
FR
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
SO
6
7
22
22
0
0
0
0
0
0
JR
0
34.5
0
0
1
7
0
0
14.5
0
SR
37
0
0
0
2
0
18
5
0
14
5Y
0
0
7
0
0
10
0
0
0
0
Returning
6
41.5
22
36
1
7
0
0
14.5
0
South Carolina
LSU
ND
Wyoming
UCLA
FIU
San Diego St
Harvard
Texas A&M
FR
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
SO
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
JR
0
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
SR
9
0
6
0
4
0
2
2
0
5Y
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Returning
0
8
0
4
0
3
0
0
1
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
UVA
Texas
Stanford
Alabama
NC State
Louisville
Michigan
California
Ohio State
Tennessee
Indiana
Kentucky
Florida
UNC
Georgia
USC
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Arizona
Penn
Minnesota
Miami (Florida)
VT
Duke
Missouri
Arizona State
Rutgers
Arkansas
Yale
Purdue
South Carolina
LSU
ND
Wyoming
UCLA
FIU
San Diego St
Harvard
Texas A&M
200 Medley Relay
40
28
14
30
34
22
26
24
32
12
4
0
0
10
6
18
0
8
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
800 Free Relay
74
58
54
38
44
46
26
56
38
34
8
18
26
10
34
18
14
8
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
500 Free
93
88
80
50
44
46
26
56
38
43
8
18
32
10
40
18
27
15
2
20
0
0
2
0
0
19
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 IM
130
102
97
50
44
58
26
77
47
44
12
23
32
10
55
18
34
15
2
20
0
0
2
13
0
19
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
50 Free
170
102
97
86
67
67
42
77
53
49
12
23
32
23
55
18
34
15
2
20
0
0
2
13
2
19
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
1 mtr Diving
170
119
97
86
67
67
42
77
53
49
34
24
44
39
55
18
34
15
16
20
17
27
2
26
2
19
0
0
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
210
128
123
120
99
95
66
89
83
53
34
24
62
53
57
27
34
15
16
20
17
27
2
26
24
19
0
6
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
0
0
0
400 IM
261
128
140
120
99
100
66
93
92
67
34
51
75
53
57
27
34
15
16
20
23
27
9
26
24
19
0
6
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
0
2
0
100 Fly
286
155
157
127
113
118
91
93
96
78
34
51
75
54
63
27
34
15
16
20
23
27
9
26
24
19
0
6
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
0
2
0
200 Free
295
171
203
127
113
118
91
114
96
78
41
64.5
80
54
66
39
34
15
16
33.5
23
27
15
26
24
21
0
6
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
0
2
1
100 Breast
315.5
185
203
136
135
118
98
114
109
93
42
64.5
80
54
69.5
59
34
38
16
33.5
23
27
15
26
24
21
0
11
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
2
2
1
100 Back
346.5
196
232
151
159
118
98
126
109
93
42
64.5
80
70
69.5
59
45
38
21
33.5
23
27
15
26
25
21
0
11
1
0
9
4
3
0
4
0
2
2
1
3 mtr Diving
346.5
227
244
151
159
118
98
126
109
93
75
68.5
85
79
69.5
59
45
38
35.5
33.5
43
41.5
15
27
25
21
6
11
1
0
9
4
6
2
4
0
2
2
1
400 Medley Relay
386.5
257
276
177
193
130
126
136
131
107
75
76.5
85
85
71.5
83
49
56
35.5
33.5
43
41.5
15
27
25
21
6
11
1
0
9
4
6
2
4
0
2
2
1
1650 Free
399.5
289
278
193
193
134
126
136
140
118
82
76.5
90
85
85.5
89
69
68
35.5
33.5
43
41.5
18
27
25
22
6
11
1
0
9
4
6
2
4
0
2
2
1
200 Back
413.5
292
318
209
212
140
126
151
140
118
82
82.5
90
91
85.5
89
86
68
35.5
33.5
43
41.5
31
27
25
22
6
11
1
0
9
4
6
2
4
0
2
2
1
100 Free
433.5
292
327
243
233
153.5
139
155
143
118
82
82.5
91
103
85.5
89
86
68
35.5
44.5
43
41.5
31
27
25
22
6
11
14.5
0
9
4
6
2
4
0
2
2
1
200 Breast
485.5
309
340
256
249
153.5
139
155
143
118
87
107.5
91
103
87.5
89
86
68
35.5
44.5
43
41.5
31
36
25
22
6
11
14.5
0
9
4
6
2
4
3
2
2
1
200 Fly
511.5
346
365.5
256
250
163.5
155.5
168
143
118
87
111.5
91
103
102.5
89
86
68
35.5
44.5
43
41.5
31
36
25
29
6
11
14.5
0
9
4
6
2
4
3
2
2
1
Platform Diving
511.5
388
365.5
256
250
170.5
155.5
168
143
118
116
115.5
91
109
102.5
102
86
73
52.5
44.5
43
41.5
31
36
25
29
18
11
14.5
14
9
8
6
4
4
3
2
2
1
400 Free Relay
551.5
406
399.5
288
279
196.5
184.5
180
165
127
116
115.5
115
109
104.5
102
100
73
52.5
44.5
43
41.5
37
36
34
29
18
15
14.5
14
9
8
6
4
4
3
2
2
1
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
UVA
Texas
Stanford
Alabama
NC State
Louisville
Michigan
California
Ohio State
Tennessee
Indiana
Kentucky
Florida
UNC
Georgia
USC
Wisconsin
Northwestern
Arizona
Penn
Minnesota
Miami (Florida)
VT
Duke
Missouri
Arizona State
Rutgers
Arkansas
Yale
Purdue
South Carolina
LSU
ND
Wyoming
UCLA
FIU
San Diego St
Harvard
Texas A&M
200 Medley Relay
40
28
14
30
34
22
26
24
32
12
4
0
0
10
6
18
0
8
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
800 Free Relay
34
30
40
8
10
24
0
32
6
22
4
18
26
0
28
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
500 Free
19
30
26
12
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
6
0
6
0
13
7
0
20
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 IM
37
14
17
0
0
12
0
21
9
1
4
5
0
0
15
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
50 Free
40
0
0
36
23
9
16
0
6
5
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
1 mtr Diving
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
1
12
16
0
0
0
0
14
0
17
27
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
40
9
26
34
32
28
24
12
30
4
0
0
18
14
2
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
400 IM
51
0
17
0
0
5
0
4
9
14
0
27
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
100 Fly
25
27
17
7
14
18
25
0
4
11
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 Free
9
16
46
0
0
0
0
21
0
0
7
13.5
5
0
3
12
0
0
0
13.5
0
0
6
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
100 Breast
20.5
14
0
9
22
0
7
0
13
15
1
0
0
0
3.5
20
0
23
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
100 Back
31
11
29
15
24
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
11
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3 mtr Diving
0
31
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
33
4
5
9
0
0
0
0
14.5
0
20
14.5
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
400 Medley Relay
40
30
32
26
34
12
28
10
22
14
0
8
0
6
2
24
4
18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1650 Free
13
32
2
16
0
4
0
0
9
11
7
0
5
0
14
6
20
12
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 Back
14
3
40
16
19
6
0
15
0
0
0
6
0
6
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
100 Free
20
0
9
34
21
13.5
13
4
3
0
0
0
1
12
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
200 Breast
52
17
13
13
16
0
0
0
0
0
5
25
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
200 Fly
26
37
25.5
0
1
10
16.5
13
0
0
0
4
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Platform Diving
0
42
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
29
4
0
6
0
13
0
5
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
14
0
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
400 Free Relay
40
18
34
32
29
26
29
12
22
9
0
0
24
0
2
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
9
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Douglass, Kate
JR
60
50 Free
1
20.84
1072
100 Fly
1
49.04
1005
200 Breast
1
2:02.19
941
Walsh, Alex
SO
60
200 IM
1
1:50.08
986
400 IM
1
3:57.25
913
200 Fly
1
1:50.79
917
Walsh, Gretchen
FR
54
50 Free
2
20.95
1040
100 Back
2
49.0
957
100 Free
1
46.05
996
Nelson, Ella
JR
42
200 IM
8
1:55.01
792
400 IM
3
4:02.45
815
200 Breast
4
2:05.51
834
Tiltmann, Reilly
FR
37
200 Free
9
1:43.55
796
100 Back
5
50.67
828
200 Back
5
1:49.63
835
Weyant, Emma
FR
32
500 Free
2
4:34.99
813
400 IM
4
4:03.17
803
1650 Free
20
16:08.34
668
Wenger, Alexis
SR
23
50 Free
43
22.43
708
100 Breast
2
56.97
935
200 Breast
11
2:06.53
805
Donohoe, Madelyn
JR
15
500 Free
15
4:40.49
731
200 Free
29
1:45.95
697
1650 Free
6
15:55.14
721
Keating, Anna
SO
14.5
100 Breast
13
59.05
784
200 Breast
8
2:07.1
789
Harter, Abby
SO
12
200 IM
11
1:55.08
790
100 Fly
26
52.17
741
200 Fly
11
1:53.38
811
Cuomo, Lexi
JR
5
50 Free
14
22.03
782
100 Fly
15
51.97
755
100 Free
27
48.44
745
Nava, Jessica
SR
3
50 Free
55
22.69
663
100 Fly
14
51.88
761
200 Fly
21
1:55.16
748
Wilson, Sophia
SO
400 IM
27
4:11.1
679
200 Back
50
1:57.19
620
200 Breast
50
2:13.71
622
Bell, Jennifer
JR
1 mtr Diving
45
226.65
3 mtr Diving
40
273.0
Bathurst, Ella
FR
200 IM
26
1:56.82
734
200 Free
37
1:46.27
685
200 Back
17
1:53.32
725
Kaye, Elizabeth
FR
3 mtr Diving
44
252.85
Platform Diving
46
191.75
Bowen, Charlotte
JR
3 mtr Diving
46
242.55
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pash, Kelly
JR
44
200 IM
5
1:53.31
852
200 Free
3
1:42.38
851
200 Fly
5
1:52.01
865
Bray, Olivia
SO
34
100 Fly
7
50.97
829
100 Back
8
51.02
804
200 Fly
8
1:52.31
852
Sullivan, Erica
FR
33
500 Free
3
4:35.92
799
1650 Free
2
15:45.94
759
Elendt, Anna
SO
31
100 Breast
5
57.24
913
200 Breast
2
2:04.31
871
Pfeifer, Evie
5Y
29
500 Free
5
4:37.29
778
400 IM
19
4:08.76
714
1650 Free
4
15:48.34
749
Sticklen, Emma
SO
27
50 Free
32
22.26
738
100 Fly
4
50.29
886
200 Fly
7
1:52.22
856
Hernandez, Hailey
FR
26
1 mtr Diving
4
348.5
3 mtr Diving
8
339.7
Pineda, Paola
SR
26
1 mtr Diving
15
291.85
3 mtr Diving
6
359.5
Platform Diving
8
267.05
Skilken, Jordan
JR
23
3 mtr Diving
10
348.2
Platform Diving
3
315.45
Boyle, Janie
JR
15
Platform Diving
4
290.9
Cook, Julia
SR
3
100 Back
21
52.1
735
200 Back
14
1:52.66
744
Menninger, Morgan
SR
3 mtr Diving
32
289.65
O’Neil, Bridget
SO
1 mtr Diving
29
269.3
3 mtr Diving
27
294.25
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Regan
FR
52.5
100 Back
3
49.96
880
200 Back
1
1:47.76
899
200 Fly
2
1:51.19
899
Forde, Brooke
5Y
44
500 Free
4
4:36.18
795
400 IM
2
4:00.41
852
200 Breast
7
2:06.98
792
Huske, Torri
FR
43
200 IM
2
1:51.81
911
100 Fly
2
49.17
992
100 Free
9
46.98
886
Ruck, Taylor
JR
36
200 Free
1
1:41.12
916
100 Back
10
51.07
801
200 Back
9
1:50.25
815
Nordmann, Lillie
FR
24
500 Free
31
4:44.35
678
200 Free
4
1:42.63
839
200 Fly
9
1:53.20
818
Tankersley, Morgan
SR
22
500 Free
8
4:40.08
737
200 Free
8
1:43.78
786
1650 Free
32
16:18.9
626
Nordmann, Lucie
JR
17
100 Back
11
51.2
792
200 Back
8
1:52.28
755
Sculti, Carolina
SR
12
1 mtr Diving
26
276.15
3 mtr Diving
7
344.0
Roghair, Aurora
FR
2
500 Free
19
4:42.01
710
200 Free
25
1:45.87
700
1650 Free
15
16:06.04
678
Raab, Allie
SR
1
100 Breast
26
59.81
737
200 Breast
16
2:08.89
742
Shaw, Anna
FR
50 Free
42
22.41
712
200 Free
45
1:46.78
665
100 Free
41
48.84
712
Wortman, Julia
JR
Platform Diving
29
247.8
Pearson, Samantha
FR
200 IM
59
1:59.17
664
200 Free
48
1:47.04
655
200 Back
42
1:55.4
669
Lenz, Daria
SR
1 mtr Diving
27
275.6
3 mtr Diving
39
273.05
Platform Diving
32
245.2
Wheal, Emma
JR
50 Free
25
22.12
764
100 Fly
20
51.91
759
100 Free
59
49.89
626
Goeders, Anya
SR
100 Free
25
48.4
749
Papworth Burrell, Mar
FR
1 mtr Diving
40
247.55
3 mtr Diving
17
316.15
Crisera, Alex
JR
100 Back
33
52.56
708
200 Back
19
1:53.47
721
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
White, Rhyan
SR
38
100 Fly
10
50.85
839
100 Back
4
50.34
851
200 Back
3
1:49.36
844
Scott, Morgan
SR
32
50 Free
4
21.43
912
100 Free
2
46.78
908
Dupre, Cora
JR
29
50 Free
5
21.47
903
200 Free
28
1:45.94
698
100 Free
4
47.08
875
McMahon, Kensey
SR
28
500 Free
7
4:40.06
737
1650 Free
3
15:47.6
752
Wiseman, Avery
FR
22
200 IM
54
1:58.97
669
100 Breast
9
58.19
842
200 Breast
6
2:06.57
804
Antoniou, Kalia
SR
9
50 Free
10
21.73
843
100 Free
15
47.93
791
Wright, Cat
SR
200 IM
46
1:57.95
700
100 Breast
42
1:00.76
682
200 Breast
44
2:11.47
677
Lucoe, Tanesha
JR
Platform Diving
30
247.65
Delmenico, Mela
FR
500 Free
58
4:50.8
588
200 Free
44
1:46.72
668
Petkova, Diana
SO
200 IM
48
1:58.41
686
100 Breast
25
59.7
744
100 Free
20
48.27
760
Liberto, Morgan
SR
100 Back
48
53.21
671
200 Back
18
1:53.38
724
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Berkoff, Katharine
JR
48
50 Free
7
21.55
884
100 Back
1
48.74
980
100 Free
3
46.95
889
Hansson, Sophie
SR
32
100 Breast
3
57.01
932
200 Breast
3
2:04.76
857
Alons, Kylee
SR
30
50 Free
8
21.68
854
100 Fly
5
50.64
856
100 Free
12
47.68
814
Muzzy, Emma
SR
16
200 IM
65
1:59.63
650
100 Back
13
51.72
759
200 Back
7
1:51.18
787
Moore, Kate
5Y
7
200 IM
23
1:56.61
740
400 IM
18
4:08.59
716
200 Back
10
1:51.61
774
Podmanikova, Andrea
SR
6
100 Breast
11
58.93
792
200 Breast
31
2:09.46
727
Sheble, Grace
FR
1
200 IM
33
1:57.22
722
400 IM
22
4:09.55
702
200 Fly
16
1:54.96
755
Maccausland, Heather
JR
50 Free
62
22.8
644
100 Breast
19
59.46
758
200 Breast
43
2:11.24
683
Travis, Brooke
JR
500 Free
36
4:44.89
671
1650 Free
21
16:09.64
663
Arens, Abby
SO
200 IM
44
1:57.9
701
100 Fly
37
52.58
713
200 Fly
30
1:56.20
713
Hierath, Yara
SO
500 Free
40
4:45.24
666
400 IM
30
4:12.18
663
1650 Free
27
16:15.29
641
Crush, Annabel
FR
200 IM
51
1:58.58
681
200 Free
36
1:46.19
688
100 Free
42
48.86
710
Webb, Abbey
SO
50 Free
54
22.67
667
200 Free
43
1:46.68
669
100 Free
39
48.8
715
Poole, Julia
5Y
200 IM
17
1:56.13
756
100 Breast
27
59.83
736
200 Breast
25
2:08.97
739
California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ivey, Isabel
SR
37
200 IM
3
1:53.02
863
200 Free
2
1:41.59
891
100 Free
13
47.71
811
Stadden, Isabelle
SO
27
200 IM
22
1:56.51
744
100 Back
7
50.81
818
200 Back
4
1:49.45
841
Klinker, Rachel
JR
13
500 Free
29
4:43.53
689
100 Fly
23
52.08
747
200 Fly
6
1:52.19
857
Polonsky, Leah
FR
9
200 IM
12
1:55.13
788
400 IM
13
4:06.82
743
200 Breast
49
2:13.45
629
Spitz, Ayla
JR
4
500 Free
24
4:42.79
699
200 Free
13
1:44.72
746
200 Back
32
1:54.36
697
Fabian, Fanni
FR
500 Free
55
4:49.79
603
1650 Free
44
16:37.34
547
Kragh, Mia
FR
100 Fly
18
51.85
763
200 Fly
49
1:59.26
616
McEnroe, Annika
FR
200 IM
58
1:59.14
664
400 IM
36
4:13.65
641
200 Back
40
1:55.02
679
Rajic, Ema
SR
100 Breast
29
1:00.03
724
200 Breast
47
2:11.94
666
Wilson, Alicia
SR
200 IM
19
1:56.18
754
400 IM
17
4:08.59
716
200 Back
34
1:54.49
694
Motekaitis, Mia
JR
500 Free
44
4:45.74
659
200 Free
39
1:46.46
678
200 Back
52
2:00.2
529
Cook, Lizzy
FR
100 Fly
44
53.08
681
200 Fly
43
1:57.37
676
DiMeco, Sarah
JR
500 Free
48
4:46.9
643
400 IM
43
4:16.02
604
1650 Free
39
16:28.55
586
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Albiero, Gabi
SO
35.5
50 Free
9
21.69
852
100 Fly
6
50.88
837
100 Free
5
47.32
850
Hay, Abby
JR
20
200 IM
7
1:54.93
795
400 IM
12
4:06.35
751
200 Fly
14
1:54.44
773
Ulett, Tristen
SO
10
200 IM
39
1:57.52
713
100 Fly
12
51.02
825
200 Fly
12
1:53.63
802
Praasterink, Else
SO
7
Platform Diving
10
307.7
Hetrick, Paige
SO
5
200 Free
18
1:45.11
730
100 Back
43
53.0
683
200 Back
12
1:52.32
753
Williams, Liberty
SO
4
500 Free
20
4:42.24
707
1650 Free
13
16:04.15
685
Kraus, Alena
SR
2
200 Free
49
1:47.08
654
200 Fly
15
1:54.81
760
Ulett, Rye
FR
1
200 IM
28
1:56.88
732
400 IM
32
4:12.76
654
200 Back
16
1:53.27
727
Friesen, Morgan
5Y
100 Breast
36
1:00.47
699
200 Breast
27
2:09.16
734
Wheeler, Kaylee
SR
100 Breast
32
1:00.15
717
Regenauer, Christiana
JR
50 Free
27
22.15
759
100 Fly
39
52.68
707
100 Free
28
48.45
744
Salcutan, Tatiana
SO
100 Back
53
53.62
647
200 Back
48
1:56.68
634
Sumida, Duda
SR
200 IM
75
2:02.36
564
400 IM
46
4:18.35
566
Astashkina, Mariia
SR
200 IM
69
2:00.19
633
100 Breast
29
1:00.03
724
200 Breast
32
2:09.79
719
Openysheva, Arina
SR
50 Free
51
22.56
686
200 Free
20
1:45.33
722
100 Free
22
48.31
756
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
MacNeil, Maggie
SR
39
50 Free
3
21.38
925
100 Fly
3
49.18
991
100 Free
10
47.42
840
Carter, Olivia
SR
25.5
100 Fly
9
50.82
841
200 Fly
2
1:51.19
899
Sim, Letitia
FR
7
200 IM
21
1:56.50
744
100 Breast
10
58.34
831
200 Breast
18
2:08.19
760
Flynn, Lindsay
FR
6
50 Free
25
22.12
764
100 Free
11
47.67
815
Shanley, Kathryn
FR
500 Free
39
4:45.2
666
1650 Free
24
16:11.17
657
Glass, Megan
JR
200 Free
40
1:46.47
677
100 Free
56
49.64
647
Hogan, Lucy
JR
Platform Diving
24
251.1
Kwan, Victoria
SR
200 IM
28
1:56.88
732
400 IM
24
4:10.2
692
200 Fly
25
1:55.56
734
Newman, Claire
SO
50 Free
46
22.48
699
100 Free
36
48.7
723
Sims, Kaitlynn
JR
1650 Free
41
16:30.66
577
Ackerman, Kathryn
SO
500 Free
37
4:45.11
668
400 IM
28
4:11.6
671
Klein, Allie
SR
1 mtr Diving
32
264.45
3 mtr Diving
45
251.0
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Poole, Lauren
JR
23
200 IM
15
1:56.77
735
400 IM
5
4:04.17
786
200 Breast
10
2:06.52
805
Bonnett, Bailey
5Y
19
200 IM
14
1:56.4
747
400 IM
7
4:07.09
739
200 Breast
13
2:08.15
761
Gaines, Riley
SR
17.5
200 Free
5
1:43.4
803
200 Fly
13
1:53.67
800
Davey, Gillian
JR
15
200 IM
36
1:57.44
715
400 IM
16
4:08.46
718
200 Breast
5
2:06.03
819
Knight, Kyndal
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
16
278.75
3 mtr Diving
13
339.7
Platform Diving
13
265.85
Sorenson, Sophie
SR
4
200 IM
18
1:56.15
755
100 Back
22
52.11
735
200 Back
13
1:52.50
748
Brooks, Caitlin
JR
2
100 Fly
29
52.22
738
100 Back
24
52.16
732
200 Back
15
1:52.9
737
Southall, Morgan
JR
1 mtr Diving
44
232.2
3 mtr Diving
48
241.85
Drumm, Megan
SO
500 Free
59
4:51.12
583
1650 Free
23
16:10.9
658
Herren, Parker
SR
100 Back
50
53.23
669
200 Back
27
1:54.05
705
Rice, Anna Havens
SO
200 IM
52
1:58.66
679
400 IM
37
4:13.71
640
200 Fly
35
1:56.47
705
Gati, Izzy
SR
500 Free
35
4:44.82
672
200 Free
22
1:45.57
712
200 Fly
38
1:56.9
691
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Romano, Kristen
5Y
18
200 IM
9
1:54.31
816
400 IM
9
4:02.13
821
200 Fly
19
1:55.12
749
Bach, Hannah
JR
13
100 Breast
6
57.32
907
200 Breast
26
2:09.02
738
Zenick, Katherine
SO
7
100 Fly
13
51.48
790
100 Free
14
47.85
798
Geringer, Maya
SO
9
500 Free
34
4:44.59
675
1650 Free
9
15:59.82
702
Fulmer, Amy
JR
6
50 Free
11
21.88
812
100 Free
32
48.53
737
Crawford, Mackenzie
JR
1 mtr Diving
33
262.3
3 mtr Diving
34
282.95
Funderburke, Nyah
FR
50 Free
41
22.4
713
100 Back
17
51.83
752
Crane, Emily
SR
100 Back
25
52.19
730
100 Free
38
48.78
717
Tafuto, Sally
SR
500 Free
52
4:48.23
625
1650 Free
38
16:27.33
591
Mathews, Janessa
SO
100 Breast
43
1:01.24
655
200 Breast
33
2:09.93
715
Russo, Catherine
SO
50 Free
55
22.69
663
100 Fly
32
52.37
727
Trace, Katie
5Y
200 IM
63
1:59.47
655
400 IM
21
4:09.26
706
200 Fly
40
1:57.05
686
McGing, Ciara
SO
Platform Diving
22
253.95
Panitz, Josie
JR
100 Breast
38
1:00.52
696
200 Breast
37
2:10.27
707
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gilliland, Tarrin
SO
47
1 mtr Diving
8
293.9
3 mtr Diving
3
382.0
Platform Diving
1
372.95
Hayden, Kristen
SR
32
1 mtr Diving
11
312.95
3 mtr Diving
2
397.2
Platform Diving
9
316.1
Looze, Mackenzie
SR
9
200 IM
13
1:55.43
778
400 IM
20
4:08.79
713
200 Breast
12
2:07.04
790
Peplowski, Anna
FR
7
200 Free
10
1:43.57
795
200 Back
20
1:53.63
717
Gan, Ching Hwee
FR
7
500 Free
30
4:44.25
679
400 IM
33
4:12.88
652
1650 Free
10
16:02.68
691
Fowler, Anne
SO
5
1 mtr Diving
12
302.5
3 mtr Diving
20
309.35
Peplowski, Noelle
SR
1
200 IM
37
1:57.50
713
100 Breast
16
59.71
743
200 Breast
21
2:08.46
752
McKenna, Kacey
FR
100 Back
34
52.57
708
Crawford, Brearna
FR
200 IM
74
2:01.24
601
100 Breast
35
1:00.29
709
200 Breast
42
2:10.97
689
Ristic, Ella
SO
500 Free
43
4:45.42
663
200 Free
41
1:46.49
676
100 Free
57
49.72
640
Denigan, Mariah
FR
500 Free
22
4:42.58
702
400 IM
34
4:12.92
652
1650 Free
18
16:06.55
676
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Walshe, Ellen
FR
23
200 IM
16
1:56.89
732
400 IM
8
4:09.84
698
100 Fly
8
51.42
795
McSharry, Mona
SO
15
50 Free
17
22.01
785
100 Breast
4
57.18
918
200 Breast
20
2:08.32
756
Stege, Kristen
JR
11
500 Free
18
4:41.34
719
1650 Free
8
15:59.49
703
Mrozinski, Julia
FR
9
500 Free
9
4:37.35
777
200 Free
31
1:46.07
693
100 Free
44
49.08
692
Kutsch, AJ
JR
5
50 Free
12
21.95
797
100 Free
47
49.21
681
Yager, Alexis
5Y
3
200 IM
20
1:56.36
748
400 IM
14
4:07.9
727
200 Breast
19
2:08.2
760
Harper, Olivia
SO
50 Free
52
22.59
680
100 Back
48
53.21
671
Pintar, Tjasa
5Y
50 Free
60
22.74
655
200 Free
42
1:46.57
673
100 Free
23
48.32
756
Cable, Grace
SR
3 mtr Diving
18
313.95
Platform Diving
19
258.85
Stotler, Sara
FR
200 IM
27
1:56.87
732
200 Free
27
1:45.92
698
200 Fly
26
1:55.70
730
Douthwright, Brooklyn
FR
50 Free
66
23.13
586
200 Free
25
1:45.87
700
100 Free
52
49.36
669
Smith, Summer
FR
500 Free
27
4:43.34
692
400 IM
26
4:11.07
679
1650 Free
22
16:09.81
663
Breslin, Aly
SO
500 Free
22
4:42.58
702
1650 Free
25
16:11.74
655
Fuller, Josephine
FR
200 IM
57
1:59.05
667
100 Back
32
52.53
710
200 Back
38
1:54.83
684
Beil, Mallory
SR
100 Fly
41
52.81
698
Stewart, Bayley
SR
100 Back
55
54.35
604
200 Back
31
1:54.34
698
Rothrock, Trude
SR
200 IM
49
1:58.46
685
100 Fly
28
52.18
740
100 Free
40
48.81
714
Rumley, Jasmine
FR
50 Free
29
22.2
749
100 Free
47
49.21
681
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Countie, Grace
SR
38
50 Free
6
21.54
886
100 Back
6
50.77
821
100 Free
7
47.36
846
Vasquez Montano, Aran
SO
31
1 mtr Diving
3
354.75
3 mtr Diving
9
355.8
Platform Diving
11
297.35
Lindner, Sophie
SR
9
100 Back
14
51.74
758
200 Back
11
1:52.12
759
Vannote, Ellie
JR
1
100 Fly
16
52.06
749
200 Fly
34
1:56.44
706
Pattison, Greer
FR
50 Free
58
22.7
661
100 Back
28
52.27
725
200 Back
47
1:56.66
635
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Luther, Dakota
SR
21
200 IM
24
1:56.67
739
100 Fly
11
51.01
826
200 Fly
4
1:51.80
873
Hartman, Zoie
JR
20.5
200 IM
4
1:53.15
858
100 Breast
13
59.05
784
200 Breast
15
2:08.55
750
McCulloh, Abigail
FR
15
500 Free
16
4:41.17
722
1650 Free
5
15:49.87
742
Coetzee, Dune
FR
8
500 Free
12
4:38.78
756
200 Free
14
1:45.22
726
200 Fly
45
1:58.01
656
Palsha, Peyton
5Y
500 Free
51
4:47.59
634
400 IM
38
4:15.00
620
1650 Free
40
16:28.77
585
Dellatorre, Danielle
5Y
200 IM
50
1:58.49
684
100 Breast
39
1:00.61
691
200 Breast
37
2:10.27
707
Brown, Portia
SR
200 IM
62
1:59.44
656
400 IM
41
4:15.43
613
Fa’Amausili, Gabi
5Y
50 Free
47
22.51
694
Evans, Harri
FR
100 Breast
20
59.48
757
200 Breast
45
2:11.53
676
Dickinson, Callie
SR
200 IM
41
1:57.66
708
100 Fly
35
52.55
715
200 Fly
22
1:55.23
745
Abruzzo, Mia
FR
200 IM
60
1:59.30
660
400 IM
42
4:15.71
609
200 Fly
46
1:58.39
644
Wenzel, Meghan
SO
1 mtr Diving
22
279.2
Parker, Maxine
SO
50 Free
20
22.09
770
100 Free
51
49.35
670
Stege, Rachel
FR
500 Free
50
4:47.35
637
1650 Free
35
16:23.89
606
McCarty, Eboni
FR
50 Free
28
22.18
753
100 Back
41
52.92
687
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Amer, Maha
JR
17
1 mtr Diving
7
316.7
3 mtr Diving
12
339.75
Platform Diving
31
246.15
Zavaros, Mabel
SO
13
400 IM
6
4:06.22
753
200 Back
20
1:53.63
717
200 Fly
32
1:56.31
710
Mathieu, Tylor
JR
11
500 Free
11
4:38.62
758
200 Free
34
1:46.16
689
1650 Free
12
16:03.73
687
Bates, Talia
JR
6
50 Free
33
22.27
737
200 Free
12
1:44.47
757
100 Free
16
47.95
789
Auld, Anna
FR
500 Free
32
4:44.37
678
400 IM
40
4:15.09
619
1650 Free
33
16:20.09
621
DeGeorge, Leah
SO
500 Free
56
4:50.03
599
1650 Free
28
16:17.07
634
Nikonova, Ekaterina
FR
50 Free
30
22.21
748
200 Free
17
1:45.05
733
100 Free
18
48.24
763
Bauer, Elise
SO
500 Free
33
4:44.56
675
1650 Free
17
16:06.48
676
Golding, Kathleen
JR
200 IM
37
1:57.50
713
400 IM
29
4:12.1
664
Ray, Amanda
SO
500 Free
54
4:48.75
617
400 IM
44
4:16.46
597
200 Fly
24
1:55.51
736
Lumia, Carina
FR
3 mtr Diving
51
217.5
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bacon, Phoebe
SO
33
200 IM
10
1:54.39
813
100 Back
9
50.83
817
200 Back
2
1:49.29
846
McKenna, Paige
FR
33
500 Free
6
4:37.35
777
1650 Free
1
15:40.84
781
McConagha, Mackenzie
FR
2
100 Back
15
52.08
737
200 Fly
31
1:56.25
712
Lindorfer, Alivia
JR
200 Fly
48
1:58.95
626
1650 Free
31
16:17.34
633
Fiske, Sophie
FR
50 Free
39
22.36
720
100 Free
30
48.5
740
Ecker, Emily
SO
500 Free
57
4:50.13
598
1650 Free
29
16:17.09
634
Newman, Mara
SR
100 Back
37
52.71
699
200 Back
24
1:53.78
713
Jump, Mallory
JR
200 IM
42
1:57.78
705
100 Fly
24
52.1
746
200 Fly
28
1:55.82
726
Hosack, Lillie
SR
50 Free
31
22.22
746
200 Free
21
1:45.54
713
100 Free
19
48.24
763
Carlson, Abby
FR
500 Free
25
4:43.2
694
200 Free
38
1:46.4
680
Braun, Elle
SO
500 Free
38
4:45.15
667
1650 Free
34
16:21.3
616
Silvestri, Jenna
SR
200 IM
45
1:57.92
701
100 Breast
33
1:00.18
715
200 Breast
34
2:09.94
715
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dobler, Kaitlyn
SO
20
50 Free
45
22.45
705
100 Breast
1
56.93
938
200 Breast
39
2:10.41
703
Agundiade, Nike
JR
13
1 mtr Diving
38
256.05
3 mtr Diving
43
257.15
Platform Diving
6
278.35
Transom, Laticia-Leig
SR
12
50 Free
53
22.62
675
200 Free
7
1:43.49
799
100 Free
26
48.43
746
Pennington, Caroline
FR
6
500 Free
45
4:46.11
654
1650 Free
11
16:03.16
689
Lee, Grace
FR
Platform Diving
39
223.85
Huitt, Madison
SO
3 mtr Diving
31
289.7
Platform Diving
17
261.35
Pavlopoulou, Nicole
JR
200 IM
47
1:58.26
690
400 IM
31
4:12.74
654
200 Breast
30
2:09.33
730
Sheridan, Calypso
5Y
200 IM
30
1:57.04
727
100 Back
19
52.0
742
200 Breast
41
2:10.63
698
Odgers, Isabelle
SR
200 IM
34
1:57.32
719
100 Breast
37
1:00.48
698
200 Breast
17
2:08.18
760
Stocker, Savannah
JR
3 mtr Diving
28
291.75
Platform Diving
23
253.8
Delgado, Anicka
SO
50 Free
20
22.09
770
100 Fly
46
53.4
660
100 Free
33
48.57
734
Janvier, Aela
JR
200 IM
71
2:00.50
624
100 Back
54
53.89
631
200 Back
49
1:57.18
620
Henderson, Hanna
SO
50 Free
47
22.51
694
100 Free
37
48.76
718
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schnell, Delaney
JR
45.5
1 mtr Diving
5
339.05
3 mtr Diving
4
376.2
Platform Diving
2
345.1
Bernal, Aria
5Y
5
200 IM
65
1:59.63
650
100 Back
12
51.24
789
200 Back
30
1:54.33
698
Neser, Jade
SR
100 Breast
41
1:00.67
687
Heimstead, Julia
JR
200 IM
67
1:59.72
647
100 Fly
43
53.01
685
200 Fly
50
2:00.02
590
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mull, Lola
SO
19
500 Free
10
4:38.37
762
1650 Free
7
15:55.96
718
Angus, Sophie
SR
12
100 Breast
7
58.0
855
200 Breast
29
2:09.31
731
Vovk, Tara
SR
11
100 Breast
8
58.31
833
200 Breast
40
2:10.50
701
Hopkins, Markie
JR
5
Platform Diving
12
287.9
Smith, Maddie
5Y
50 Free
23
22.11
766
100 Free
24
48.35
753
Guevara, Miriam
SR
100 Fly
21
51.92
758
200 Fly
39
1:56.98
688
Brunzell, Hannah
JR
100 Breast
24
59.63
748
200 Breast
24
2:08.77
744
Lepisova, Emma
JR
100 Back
38
52.77
696
200 Back
29
1:54.20
701
Murdock, Justine
FR
100 Back
40
52.91
688
200 Back
43
1:55.55
665
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thomas, Lia
5Y
44.5
500 Free
1
4:33.24
842
200 Free
5
1:43.4
803
100 Free
8
48.18
768
Kalandadze, Anna
JR
500 Free
49
4:46.98
642
1650 Free
42
16:31.04
575
Buroker, Catherine
JR
500 Free
45
4:46.11
654
1650 Free
19
16:07.84
670
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bacon, Sarah
SR
37
1 mtr Diving
2
356.6
3 mtr Diving
1
409.25
Van Berkom, Megan
SO
6
200 IM
32
1:57.15
724
400 IM
11
4:04.96
773
200 Fly
17
1:54.84
759
Cornish, Hannah
FR
50 Free
39
22.36
720
200 Free
52
1:48.54
596
100 Free
21
48.3
757
Zhu, Joy
SR
1 mtr Diving
19
285.4
3 mtr Diving
22
306.8
Platform Diving
27
249.4
Lezer, Emma
JR
100 Breast
18
59.44
759
200 Breast
46
2:11.92
666
Miami (Florida)
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Vallee, Mia
JR
34.5
1 mtr Diving
1
365.75
3 mtr Diving
4
376.2
Gullstrand, Emma
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
10
328.5
3 mtr Diving
24
299.6
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Foley, Sally
SO
22
200 IM
6
1:54.38
814
200 Free
19
1:45.12
730
200 Breast
9
2:05.78
826
O’Meara, Margo
FR
14
1 mtr Diving
6
322.75
3 mtr Diving
16
301.1
Platform Diving
36
230.65
Pullinger, Maddison
SR
1 mtr Diving
25
277.05
3 mtr Diving
36
280.2
Purnell, Catherine
SO
400 IM
35
4:13.11
649
200 Fly
37
1:56.81
694
Watson, Aliyah
JR
Platform Diving
42
217.9
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Atkinson, Emma
SO
19
200 Free
11
1:44.31
763
100 Back
18
51.99
742
200 Back
6
1:49.86
828
Gyorgy, Reka
5Y
7
500 Free
17
4:41.06
723
400 IM
10
4:04.95
773
200 Fly
27
1:55.72
729
Travis, Chase
SO
3
500 Free
21
4:42.36
705
1650 Free
14
16:05.09
681
Bentz, Caroline
SO
200 IM
70
2:00.38
627
100 Back
45
53.07
679
200 Back
46
1:56.38
642
Alonso, Luana
FR
100 Fly
30
52.29
733
Shackelford, Sarah
JR
50 Free
33
22.27
737
200 Free
30
1:46.04
694
100 Free
35
48.66
727
Landon, Anna
SR
50 Free
19
22.05
778
100 Free
45
49.18
684
Franz, Karisa
JR
100 Fly
32
52.37
727
Moravek, Teagan
SR
1 mtr Diving
18
287.45
Arizona State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Laning, Erica
5Y
6
500 Free
13
4:38.9
754
200 Free
15
1:45.41
718
1650 Free
36
16:24.11
605
Looney, Lindsay
JR
7
200 Free
24
1:45.79
704
200 Fly
10
1:53.25
816
Nordin, Emma
5Y
4
500 Free
14
4:39.17
750
200 Free
47
1:46.91
660
1650 Free
16
16:06.12
677
Foelske, Jade
JR
200 IM
64
1:59.59
651
100 Fly
45
53.16
675
200 Fly
18
1:54.96
755
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Knapton, Abigail
SR
18
1 mtr Diving
28
272.5
3 mtr Diving
11
340.75
Platform Diving
7
272.35
Trueb, Savana
JR
1 mtr Diving
24
278.6
3 mtr Diving
25
299.4
Platform Diving
41
218.55
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Keil, Megan
SR
2
50 Free
15
22.09
770
100 Free
49
49.22
681
Rees, Meredith
JR
1
50 Free
64
22.92
623
100 Back
16
52.11
735
200 Back
41
1:55.32
671
Rousseau, Sarah
SR
Platform Diving
37
228.35
Thompson, Sarah
5Y
50 Free
22
22.1
768
100 Fly
22
52.06
749
100 Back
26
52.24
727
Yale
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Henig, Iszac
JR
14.5
50 Free
16
22.18
753
100 Fly
42
52.91
692
100 Free
5
47.32
850
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Merriman, Maggie
SR
14
Platform Diving
5
286.2
McAfee, Sophia
FR
1 mtr Diving
34
260.5
3 mtr Diving
26
294.85
Platform Diving
25
250.5
Sonnenberg, Jenna
SO
3 mtr Diving
30
290.15
Vieta, Maycey
JR
Platform Diving
20
258.2
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schultz, Brooke
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
9
331.95
3 mtr Diving
19
312.5
Kraus, Mari
SR
200 Free
33
1:46.13
690
200 Back
25
1:53.86
711
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lavenant, Montserrat
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
13
297.15
3 mtr Diving
29
290.4
Platform Diving
14
257.8
Tuxen, Anne
JR
1
Platform Diving
16
243.1
Tuxen, Helle
SO
1 mtr Diving
17
289.35
3 mtr Diving
21
307.05
Platform Diving
38
227.1
Pellacani, Chiara
FR
1 mtr Diving
20
284.3
3 mtr Diving
37
278.55
Milutinovich, Katarin
JR
50 Free
55
22.69
663
200 Free
35
1:46.17
689
100 Free
43
48.91
706
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Straub, Kelly
SR
6
1 mtr Diving
14
294.45
3 mtr Diving
14
324.25
Brady, Caroline
FR
1 mtr Diving
37
258.4
Thomas, Luciana
SR
500 Free
26
4:43.32
692
200 Fly
19
1:55.12
749
Arkansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Herrmann, Vanessa
SR
5
100 Breast
12
58.96
790
200 Breast
23
2:08.74
745
Sansores De La Fuent,
SR
50 Free
50
22.55
687
100 Back
39
52.78
695
Barclay, Emily
SR
50 Free
23
22.11
766
Melton, Kobie
SR
50 Free
43
22.43
708
100 Back
36
52.65
703
100 Free
29
48.48
742
Wyoming
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Mirafuentes, Melissa
JR
4
3 mtr Diving
15
317.7
Platform Diving
15
251.4
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grover, Claire
SR
4
50 Free
13
22.01
785
100 Breast
23
59.54
753
100 Free
34
48.58
733
Dang, Gabby
JR
50 Free
65
22.95
618
100 Fly
38
52.64
709
Butler, Hannah
JR
1 mtr Diving
42
240.0
3 mtr Diving
33
283.3
Maceachern, Paige
FR
500 Free
41
4:45.25
666
400 IM
23
4:10.19
692
1650 Free
37
16:24.50
603
FIU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Chue, Christie
FR
3
200 IM
53
1:58.72
677
100 Breast
28
59.86
734
200 Breast
14
2:08.27
757
Gouda, Maha
SR
1 mtr Diving
35
259.35
Platform Diving
26
249.65
San Diego St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thormalm, Klara
SR
2
50 Free
37
22.35
722
100 Breast
15
59.57
751
200 Breast
22
2:08.53
751
Lopez Arevalo, Valent
FR
Platform Diving
34
239.4
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pasadyn, Felicia
SR
2
200 IM
35
1:57.36
717
400 IM
15
4:08.29
721
200 Back
28
1:54.06
705
Miclau, Elizabeth
SO
3 mtr Diving
47
242.4
Platform Diving
33
240.4
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stepanek, Chloe
SO
1
200 Free
16
1:45.44
717
100 Free
17
48.21
765
Wilson, Aimee
SR
1 mtr Diving
31
266.8
3 mtr Diving
42
257.4
Ceyanes, Chloe
SR
1 mtr Diving
23
279.15
Owens, Kaitlyn
FR
100 Back
29
52.37
719
Theall, Olivia
SO
100 Fly
26
52.17
741
200 Fly
41
1:57.23
681
Kennett, Bobbi
SO
100 Breast
17
59.36
764
100 Free
58
49.86
629
Clairmont, Alyssa
JR
1 mtr Diving
39
254.25
3 mtr Diving
23
303.4
Platform Diving
43
217.85
Barzelay, Aviv
FR
100 Back
51
53.36
662
200 Back
37
1:54.61
690
Florida St.
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jernstedt, Edith
FR
200 IM
56
1:59.03
668
100 Fly
31
52.35
729
200 Fly
33
1:56.4
707
Quaglieri, Tania
JR
50 Free
59
22.72
658
100 Back
42
52.98
684
Kucheran, Nina
SR
200 IM
31
1:57.12
725
100 Breast
22
59.53
754
200 Breast
28
2:09.23
733
Washington St.
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Larson, Chloe
5Y
50 Free
49
22.53
691
100 Free
45
49.18
684
Auburn
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lee, Meghan
SO
200 IM
25
1:56.72
737
100 Back
19
52.0
742
200 Back
23
1:53.74
714
Preble, Averee
JR
1650 Free
43
16:35.7
554
Makarova, Anastasia
FR
100 Breast
20
59.48
757
200 Breast
52
2:18.98
472
Bargeron, Avery
FR
100 Fly
39
52.68
707
200 Fly
36
1:56.49
704
Ownbey, Hannah
SO
200 IM
68
1:59.89
642
400 IM
45
4:17.58
579
200 Breast
50
2:13.71
622
Leehy, Mykenzie
5Y
50 Free
61
22.75
653
200 Free
50
1:47.75
628
100 Free
53
49.42
664
Cummings, Carly
5Y
100 Breast
34
1:00.19
715
200 Breast
35
2:10.19
709
Mulvihill, Lexie
FR
50 Free
37
22.35
722
100 Fly
47
53.79
634
100 Free
50
49.28
676
Hetzer, Emily
SR
500 Free
47
4:46.66
646
200 Free
51
1:47.92
621
1650 Free
30
16:17.2
633
Waldrep, Ellie
FR
100 Back
27
52.25
726
200 Back
36
1:54.58
691
Buffalo State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Franz, Victoria
JR
1 mtr Diving
30
267.5
3 mtr Diving
41
263.7
CSUB
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
D’Arcy, Autumn
SR
200 IM
76
2:05.50
451
100 Fly
17
51.8
767
200 Fly
29
1:55.84
725
GT
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bradescu, Anna
SO
Platform Diving
18
259.5
Campbell, Mckenzie
JR
200 IM
72
2:00.79
615
400 IM
39
4:15.04
619
200 Fly
42
1:57.32
678
Hidalgo, Camryn
SR
1 mtr Diving
41
244.85
3 mtr Diving
35
281.3
Platform Diving
21
257.85
U.S. Navy
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thomas, Martina
SR
500 Free
60
4:53.82
542
200 Free
45
1:46.78
665
Montau, Hannah
SR
1 mtr Diving
47
192.1
3 mtr Diving
49
235.2
Platform Diving
40
222.25
Harrington, Sydney
SR
50 Free
63
22.83
639
100 Fly
34
52.41
725
200 Fly
23
1:55.49
737
Miami (Ohio)
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maier, Nicole
SO
500 Free
42
4:45.39
664
200 Free
32
1:46.09
692
100 Free
53
49.42
664
New Hampshire
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Metzler, Anna
SR
200 IM
61
1:59.4
657
400 IM
25
4:10.48
688
200 Back
51
1:58.1
594
Bowling Green
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Platts, Daisy
SR
200 IM
73
2:00.89
612
100 Back
44
53.03
681
200 Back
22
1:53.66
716
Villanova
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Montesi, Kelly
SR
200 IM
55
1:58.98
669
100 Back
30
52.45
715
200 Back
39
1:54.87
683
Nevada
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
depolo, Donna
SR
100 Breast
39
1:00.61
691
200 Breast
48
2:12.26
658
Vazquez, Isabel
JR
1 mtr Diving
36
258.65
Platform Diving
28
248.55
William & Mary
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cundiff, Missy
SR
50 Free
18
22.05
778
Year
Event
Place
Time
Farris, Chase
JR
Platform Diving
35
237.2
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Waxman, Holly
FR
1 mtr Diving
21
279.35
3 mtr Diving
38
274.65
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pulido, Celia
FR
100 Back
31
52.49
712
200 Back
35
1:54.55
692
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Knisely, Brooke
SO
0
500 Free
53
4:48.55
620
1650 Free
26
16:13.47
648
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haebig, Autumn
5Y
500 Free
28
4:43.46
690
200 Free
23
1:45.69
707
100 Free
55
49.62
648
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Arky, Natalie
JR
100 Back
47
53.19
672
200 Back
44
1:55.63
663
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reznicek, Jenna
FR
100 Back
35
52.61
705
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schobel, Marie
SR
100 Back
23
52.13
734
200 Back
45
1:55.95
654
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Miller, Anna
5Y
50 Free
35
22.29
733
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Read, Amy
SR
1 mtr Diving
46
221.9
3 mtr Diving
50
224.5
Platform Diving
45
204.4
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hayon, Arielle
FR
100 Fly
36
52.57
714
200 Fly
44
1:57.44
674
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Steward, Kate
SR
100 Breast
31
1:00.11
719
200 Breast
36
2:10.21
708
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Cribbs, Kennedy
SR
1 mtr Diving
43
235.05
Platform Diving
44
217.2
Year
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lagrand, Susan
SR
200 IM
43
1:57.84
703
100 Back
46
53.08
678
200 Back
26
1:53.87
710