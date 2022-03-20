Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

32 Men’s Teams Qualify Relays for 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Comments: 1
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 1

March 20th, 2022 News

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are a lot of ways to measure the success of collegiate swimming programs on a holistic level. From the overly-simplistic (points scored at NCAAs) to the complex (improvement curves and attrition rates), swimming is a sport made to analyze a team’s success.

One of my favorites, though, is looking at the number of relay qualifications that a school has.

To me, when a school starts to get 5 relays qualified for the NCAA Championships, it enters them into a special level of depth among NCAA teams. It means they need at least 5 really good swimmers, and more typically 7 or 8. It means they’re beginning to put together some level of depth and not just relying on a single star or two to carry them.

To get even a single relay qualified for the NCAA Championships is a huge turning point for a lot of programs.

Below is a chart of which teams have made which relays for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships.

How Relays Qualify for NCAAs:

  • The simplest way to qualify relays for NCAAs is to hit the “A Cut,” formally known as the “Qualifying Standard” in a relay.
  • Once a team has an “A” standard relay, they can also enter all relays in which they have a “B” standard, formally known as a “Provisional Standard.”
  • Teams with four individual swimmers qualified can swim relay events in which they have at least a “B” standard.

Some Observations:

  • 32 different men’s teams have qualified relays for the NCAA Championships. Like we saw at the women’s meet, that’s an increase from last year, when only 27 teams qualified relays. The Havard and UNLV men are the only mid-major teams (men or women) to qualify a relay for D1 NCAAs this season.
  • 22 of those teams will send all 5 relays. Two, Kentucky and UNLV, will only send 1 relay each.
  • 12 schools hit Qualifying Standards (“A” cuts) in all 5 relays. That’s an increase of only 1 from last season.
  • Last year, the Stanford men had 1 “A” cut relay and 2 “B” cut relays. This year, they have 5 “A” cut relays – reflective of the observed improvements they’ve had this season under 3rd year head coach Dan Schemmel.
  • Even after a tumultuous season that saw Notre Dame lose their best swimmer Jack Hoagland to injury and their head and associate head coaches leave the program a month into the season, the Irish have been resilient: they qualified 4 relays for NCAAs (all but the 800 free). That is a huge improvement from last season, when they qualified only 1 relay for NCAAs – and that 800 free relay was only a Provisional Standard.
  • Like their women’s team, Auburn’s men went from 0 relays last season to 5 this year under first year head coach Ryan Wochomurka. Only 1, the 400 free relay, didn’t hit the “A” standard.

2022 Men’s NCAA Championships Relay Qualifiers

200 medley relay 800 free relay 200 free relay 400 medley relay 400 free relay “A” Standards “B” Standards
Virginia Tech QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Texas QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Stanford QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
NC State QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Michigan QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Louisville QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Indiana QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Harvard QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Georgia QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Florida QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Cal QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Arizona St QS QS QS QS QS 5 0
Virginia PS QS QS QS QS 4 1
Tennessee QS PS QS QS QS 4 1
Ohio St QS PS QS QS QS 4 1
Auburn QS QS QS QS PS 4 1
Arizona QS QS QS PS QS 4 1
Alabama QS QS PS QS QS 4 1
Florida St QS PS QS PS QS 3 2
Missouri QS PS PS PS QS 2 3
Purdue PS QS PS QS 2 2
Notre Dame QS QS PS PS 2 2
Georgia Tech QS PS PS QS 2 2
USC QS PS PS PS PS 1 4
Texas A&M QS PS PS PS PS 1 4
UNC PS QS PS PS 1 3
Penn St QS PS PS 1 2
Wisconsin PS QS 1 1
Utah QS PS 1 1
Northwestern QS PS 1 1
UNLV QS 1 0
Kentucky QS 1 0

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MIKE IN DALLAS
55 minutes ago

The level of excellence in so many men’s programs is just mind-boggling!
Congrats to every competitor who has made it to the premiere college swimming competition – YOU EARNED IT!

6
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!