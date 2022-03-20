Kate Douglass’ Season Goal Was to Break the American Records in 50Fr & 200Br

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Meet Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

American Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

US Open Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Pool Record: 2:03.02 – Alexandra Walsh, Virginia (2022)

2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 2:03.86

Podium:

Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 2:02.19N Anna Elendt, SO Texas – 2:04.31 Sophie Hansson, SR NC State – 2:04.76 Ella Nelson, JR Virginia – 2:05.51 Gillian Davey, JR Kentucky – 2:06.03 Avery Wiseman, FR Alabama – 2:06.57 Brooke Forde, 5Y Stanford – 2:06.98 Anna Keating, SO Virginia – 2:07.10

Virginia junior Kate Douglass broke her third American record of the weekend with a 2:02.19 in the 200 breast. She took down the 50 free record on Thursday and the 100 fly mark on Saturday.

Texas sophomore Anna Elendt turned first at the 50 wall, going 27.65 ahead of Douglass’s 27.84. Douglass was in front at the 100, though, out-splitting Elendt by nearly three-tenths on the second 50 to turn at 58.98. Douglass proceeded to split a 31.5 and a 31.6 to take .41 off Lilly King’s American and NCAA record from 2018.

Defending champion Sophie Hansson of NC State ran in third place the entire race, finishing with 2:04.76, just behind Elendt’s 2:04.31.

Virginia’s Ella Nelson moved from fifth to fourth place over the final 50 yards and finished with 2:05.51.