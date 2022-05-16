Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 CIF Swimming & Diving Championships: Finals Photo Vault

by Spencer Penland 1

May 16th, 2022 High School, News

2022 CIF SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FULL RESULTS

CIF FINALS RECAP

In this post, we’ll be featuring some pictures from the CIF Swimming & Diving Championships, which took place this past weekend at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex in Fresno, CA. The photos in this post come from Abbey Liao. You can find more of Abbey’s work at @amlxphotography on Instagram, or at her website.

This first picture features the girls 200 free podium after what turned out to be one of the most exciting races of the meet. Santa Margarita’s Justina Kozan and St. Joseph’s Claire Tuggle went head-to-head, both swimming 1:44s.

200 Free Podium at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Below, you’ll see the girls 200 medley relay podium after the Santa Margarita team of Macky Hodges, Teagan O’Dell, Justina Kozan, and Lindsay Ervin broke the CIF State Meet Record.

Girls 200 medley Relay Podium 2022 CIF Championships. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Santa Margarita Wins CIF 200 Medley Relay Title. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Next up, we have a few pictures of Claire Tuggle, a St. Joseph senior who won the girls 500 free (4:44.88) and took 2nd in the 200 free (1:44.97).

Claire Tuggle, St. Joseph senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Claire Tuggle, St. Joseph senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Claire Tuggle, St. Joseph senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Santa Margarita senior Justina Kozan was one of the stars of the meet, winning the girls 200 free (1:44.63) and 100 fly (52.75), as well as both relays she was on.

Justina Kozan, Santa Margarita senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Justina Kozan, Santa Margarita senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Justina Kozan, Santa Margarita senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Justina Kozan, Santa Margarita senior at 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Macky Hodges, a Santa Margarita junior, was pivotal on her team’s relays, and provided a 2nd place finish in the girls 100 back (53.50) and 5th place in the 50 free (23.01).

Macky Hodges, Santa Margarita junior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Macky Hodges, Santa Margarita junior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Loyola junior Rex Maurer was another top performer this past weekend, winning the boys 200 free (1:35.40) and taking 2nd in the 500 free (4:17.39).

Rex Maurer, Loyola junior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Rex Maurer, Loyola junior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Sonora senior Matthew Chai won the boys 500 free in an epic showdown with Maurer. Chai swam a new personal best of 4:15.09, which makes him the 5th fastest high schooler in American history in the event.

Matthew Chai, Sonora senior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Santa Margarita freshman Teagan O’Dell was arguably the Swimmer of the Meet, winning the girls 200 IM and 100 back, as well as helping two Santa Margarita relays to victory, one of which broke the National HS Record.

Teagan O’Dell, Santa Margarita freshman 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Teagan O’Dell, Santa Margarita freshman 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Palo Alto junior Ethan Harrington swept the boys sprint events, taking the 50 free (19.85) and 100 free (43.60).

Ethan Harrington, Palo Alto senior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Ethan Harrington, Palo Alto senior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Similarly, Santa Margarita sophomore Teia Salvino swept the girls sprint events, winning the 50 free in 22.58 and the 100 in 49.34.

Teia Salvino, Santa Margarita sophomore 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Here are some of the other individual event winners from Saturday:

Daniel Li, San Marino sophomore 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

David Schmitt, San Juan Hills junior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Emily Lundgren, Eastlake senior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

Tona Zinn, Laguna Hills senior 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

The Loyola team of William Kim, Alekos Binder, Max Cahill, and Rex Maurer won the boys 200 medley relay, breaking the CIF State Meet Record.

Loyola Boys 200 Medley Relay 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

A young Northgate team of Kyle Kengla, Scott McMillan, Andrew Hallett, and Mason Wendler took the boys 200 free relay. All 4 members of the team will be returning next year.

Northgate Boys 200 Free Relay 2022 CIF Champs. Courtesy of Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography

