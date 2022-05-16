Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mike Murray and the Death of #WorkWorks Nation? (PODCAST)

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Mike Murray, head coach of Victor Swim Club, to talk about the infamous phrase many swim coaches love: work works. He explains his evolution of this philosophy and how he’s changed what his groups work looks like.

