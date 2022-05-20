2022 Australian Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Amazon Prime)
- World Championships Qualifying Criteria
It’s the second-last day of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships and six events will be contested during day 4 prelims. Kaylee McKeown, fresh off a 100 backstroke victory, will race the 200 backstroke en route to World Championships qualification in a 3rd event.
After that, it’ll be the men’s 200 fly, the women’s 50 fly, the men’s 400 IM, women’s 1500 freestyle, and then the men’s 100 freestyle.
Women 200 Back Prelims
- World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Australian Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08
Top 8:
- Kaylee McKeown – 2:11.57
- Tahlia Thorton – 2:13.05
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 2:13.17
- Minna Atherton – 2:14.20
- Bella Grant – 2:14.44
- Abbey Webb – 2:14.57
- Hannah Fredericks – 2:15.29
- Alyssa Burgess – 2:16.52
Kaylee McKeown has been taking her prelims out fairly smoothly thus far at the Australian Championships. She swam a 4:42.40 in the 400 IM before hitting a 4:31.74 during finals and then went from a 1:00.24 to a 58.49 in the 100 backstroke. The 200 backstroke was no different for McKeown who posted a time of 2:11.57 during heat 1 of the 200 backstroke.
That swim for McKeown is well of her best time of 2:04.28 in the event from last year, which is the Australian record in the event. She will advance to finals and won her heat by over a second. Tahlia Thorton was second with a 2:13.05 compared to her entry time of 2:11.85.
Minna Atherton was the quickest woman in the second heat with a 2:14.20, while Abbey Webb followed closely in a 2:14.57. Atherton has been under the FINA A cut by several seconds before, having swum a best time of 2:07.38 back in 2019.
World Championships qualifier in the 100 and 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke Mollie O’Callaghan was also present during the 200 backstroke heats, hitting a 2:13.17 to win heat 3. The 200 back is her weakest event of the 100/200 free/back quartet, but considering her 2nd place finish in the 100 back, she won’t be out of contention in the final.
O’Callaghan’s best time in the event is a 2:11.03 from 2020, which is faster than the current FINA A cut by 0.05 seconds.
Men 200 Fly Prelims
- World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak (2019)
- World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
- Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 – Chad le Clos (2012)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
Women 50 Fly Prelims
- World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
- World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
- Australian Record: 25.31 – Holly Barratt (2019)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.20 – Francesca Halsall (2014)
Men 400 IM Prelims
- World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin (2021)
- Australian Record: 4:09.27 – Brendon Smith (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 4:09.18 – Duncan Scott (2022)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48
Women 1500 Free
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- World Junior Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Australian Record: 15:46.13 – Maddy Gough (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 15:40.14 – Lauren Boyle (2015)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 16:29.57
Men 100 Free Prelims
- World Record: 46.91 – Caeleb Dressel (2009)
- World Junior Record: 47.30 – David Popovici (2021)
- Australian Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy (2016)
- Commonwealth Record: 47.04 – Cam McEvoy (2016)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 48.77
I bet Lani is going to have a super 1500. The way she swam the 800 shows a potential 15:54.
I agree, and I will add that I think her 400 tomorrow will be her swim of the week. Out in 4:05 in the 800. I see 4:02 potential if she recovers enough from the 1500 tonight. If it was on day one, 4:01 would’ve been feasible – but it’s on day one at worlds.
not kaylee being slower than katie grimes’ prelim time in the 200 back (yes before you guys get mad, i know the 2back doesn’t have that much depth)
Not both individual 200 free US entrants being slower than the Aussie 8th placer
not the second and third aussie entrants for worlds/ commwealth games being slower than the 6th place finisher and 11th place final finishers for the 1fly. if thorsell was american she would’ve been faster than dahlia but wouldn’t even make the worlds team 🤭🤭🤭
Lol you come onto the Aussie trials page just make snarky remarks. Get a life lol
and lmao not claire curzan going faster than kaylee’s 1back final time 🤭🤭🤭
Gonna be honest Kaylee could go a 2:20 in prelims and I would expect her to kill Katie Grimes in finals every time
but she didn’t sooooo
Grimes didn’t even swim the final so her prelims swim was her final swim and it wasn’t really impressive. Some people honestly have nothing better to do than make loser comments on SwimSwam lol
weren’t y’all the same people talking smack about the us women free sprint? just friendly banter right?!?! growing the sport like you guys wanted 🤭🤭🤭
If you can find one comment of me talking sh*t about the US women on the US trials articles then please send me a link. I love people commenting on articles when it’s relevant. I don’t like people (it’s almost always Americans) just constantly making snarky and rude remarks about athletes. It’s really pathetic
Hoping Mollie O swims the 200 back. Women 1500 will be interesting with Melverton’s speed showing up great, but her longer races seem a bit off. Some combination of Pallister, Gough, and Moe could shut her out there. Really intrigued about the men’s 100.
Thoughts:
W200back: Kaylee is looking pretty safe here, so I’m not expecting her to push it too hard. I am really pulling for Minna here! MOC is already qualified in 3 events (plus will likely swim 50 back and may qualify in 50 free) and the 2back is a tiring event. Would love to get a third backstroker on the team and see if Minna can get some of her magic back.
M200 fly: Meh. No competitive times and no one is touching Milak, so not really fussed. I guess it would be good to get a third flier in for relay heats.
W50 fly: No medal potential and not a selection event. Don’t really care.
M400IM: Excited to see… Read more »
“..if Kyle does end up going to worlds..” He is going to Worlds, there is no ” if “.
I’m pretty sure they’re gonna use him. He can split 47 low/46 high in his sleep with no warmup.
Only interesting prelims today will be the men’s 100 free.
Yes. I voted early so I could watch this session live but not much of interest besides the 100.
I voted by mail a couple of weeks ago. Easy peasy.