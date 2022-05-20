2022 Australian Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s the second-last day of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships and six events will be contested during day 4 prelims. Kaylee McKeown, fresh off a 100 backstroke victory, will race the 200 backstroke en route to World Championships qualification in a 3rd event.

After that, it’ll be the men’s 200 fly, the women’s 50 fly, the men’s 400 IM, women’s 1500 freestyle, and then the men’s 100 freestyle.

Women 200 Back Prelims

World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

Australian Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

(2021) FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.08

Top 8:

Kaylee McKeown has been taking her prelims out fairly smoothly thus far at the Australian Championships. She swam a 4:42.40 in the 400 IM before hitting a 4:31.74 during finals and then went from a 1:00.24 to a 58.49 in the 100 backstroke. The 200 backstroke was no different for McKeown who posted a time of 2:11.57 during heat 1 of the 200 backstroke.

That swim for McKeown is well of her best time of 2:04.28 in the event from last year, which is the Australian record in the event. She will advance to finals and won her heat by over a second. Tahlia Thorton was second with a 2:13.05 compared to her entry time of 2:11.85.

Minna Atherton was the quickest woman in the second heat with a 2:14.20, while Abbey Webb followed closely in a 2:14.57. Atherton has been under the FINA A cut by several seconds before, having swum a best time of 2:07.38 back in 2019.

World Championships qualifier in the 100 and 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke Mollie O’Callaghan was also present during the 200 backstroke heats, hitting a 2:13.17 to win heat 3. The 200 back is her weakest event of the 100/200 free/back quartet, but considering her 2nd place finish in the 100 back, she won’t be out of contention in the final.

O’Callaghan’s best time in the event is a 2:11.03 from 2020, which is faster than the current FINA A cut by 0.05 seconds.

