Illinois Swimming Looks to Defend Title at 2022 Duel in the Pool

2022 Duel in the Pool

After being sidelined by the pandemic for two years, the Duel in the Pool is back for its second iteration this weekend at the University of Houston. The meet brings together all-star teams from Illinois, Indiana, and Gulf Swimming – three of USA Swimming’s highest-performing LSC’s – with swimmers ages 11 through 16.

The Duel in the Pool should be even more competitive this year with Team Gulf added to the mix as hosts. The 2019 competition featured just two teams, with defending champion Illinois (745.5 points) edging Indiana (626.5 points).

Leah Hayes was initially listed on the Illinois lineup, but the 16-year-old no longer appears on the roster after qualifying for next month’s World Championships with a second-place finish in the 200 IM at last month’s International Team Trials. Jaeddan Gamilla is the only top scorer from Illinois returning from the team’s victorious 2019 roster. Also 16 years old, Gamilla is entered into seven events – four individual and three relay – his best ranking coming at No. 7 in the 400 IM.

Illinois’ Izzy Beu is the top seed in the girls 13-14 400 IM. Last year’s Central Zone champion, the 14-year-old Beu is the only swimmer in the field under the five-minute mark, with her 4:57.22 ranking faster than the best times from the age group above her at this meet. Illinois teammate Tristan Furlow’s top seed time in the boys 13-14 400 IM seed time is six seconds ahead of the pack.

Gulf’s Gary Jones is the top seed in the boys 15-16 200 and 400 free events by more than a second (1:52.52). He’s also seeded first in the 100 and 200 fly. Gulf’s Luke Stibrich comes in as the top seed in the boys 15-16 200 and 400 IM, his time ranking nearly five seconds faster than the field in the latter race. He’s seeded second behind teammate Anthony Laurito in the 200 back. The Gulf duo of Daria Cole and Connor Jones also arrive as the top seeds in the girls and boys 15-16 400 IM events, respectively.

The girls 11-12 200 free should be a battle between Illinois’ Addy Koenig-Song (2:11.85) and Gulf’s Eva Simmons (2:11.66), whose seed times are separated by less than two tenths of a second. In the girls 15-16 100 breast, Illinois’ Bridget McGann (1:10.31) and Indiana’s Lily Christianson (1:10.35) are separated by just .04 seconds.

The meet begins at 9:30 a.m. local time on both Saturday and Sunday.