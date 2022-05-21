Summer Juniors Qualifier Keaton Kristoff Commits to Utah for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keaton Kristoff from Overland Park, Kansas has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Utah beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Utah. I could not have achieved this without the support of my family and a special thanks to all my coaches, Dave Youker, Austin Acheson, Deidre Peterson, Carmen Menges, and Thomas Baumann. Cant wait for the next 4 years! Go Utes!”

Kristoff swims for Empire KC Swim Club out of Lees Summit, Missouri. He most recently competed in Columbia Sectionals back in the middle of March. There he earned numerous finals swims and was highlighted by a first place finish in the 200 backstroke swimming a best time of 1:47.21. Kristoff also finished seventh in the 50 back (23.90), 13th in the 200 free (1:43.39), and 14th in the 400 IM (4:09.54).

Kristoff is currently finishing his senior year at Olathe East High School. Kristoff won the 100 backstroke (49.26) and 200 IM (1:53.39) at the 2022 Kansas 6A Boys High School State Championships. His 100 backstroke win earned him his first Summer Juniors cut.

His best SCY times are:

100 back: 49.26

200 back: 1:47.21

200 IM: 1:53.39

The Utah men finished sixth out of six teams at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships. It took a 47.23 and a 1:46.59 in the backstroke events to score.

Kristoff arrives on campus just in time as the team’s top 100 backstroker Andrei Ungur just finished up his senior year. Kristoff will overlap for two years with the teams top 200 backstroker Ryan Garstang. Kristoff will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Evan VanBrocklin, Davis Stachelek, Landon Alcaron, Jackson Kehler, Owen Watkins, Brandon Miller, and Ike Harms.

