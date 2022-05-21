Big Ten Women Sweep Events on Day 2 of Indy Spring Cup

2022 INDY SPRING CUP

May 18-21, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Meet Mobile: “2022 Indy Spring Cup”

Many of the top midwest club and college swimmers are competing at the IU Natatorium this weekend.

Highlighting the prelims session was 2020 US Tokyo Olympian and bronze medalist in the event, Annie Lazor, who swam a 2:24.01 to be the top seed heading into finals. Lazor scratched the event for finals, but notably, her prelims swim this morning was faster than her prelims swim for International Team Trials a few weeks ago. There she swam a 2:24.48 in prelims. Lazor is set to compete for the US in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes at the 2022 World Championships less than a month from now in Budapest.

Kicking off night 2 was Ohio State’s Aislinn Walsh. Walsh won the women’s 200 fly in a 2:15.36. That was a huge time for Walsh as her previous best time was a 2:19.24. Ohio State continued their success in the event going 2-3 as well. Kyra Sommerstad was second in a 2:16.05, a huge best time from her 2:22.14. Meredith Moellering was third in a 2:17.19.

Winning the men’s 200 fly was Michigan’s Connor Hunt. Hunt had the fastest last 50 split of the field to win in a 1:59.46. Hunt was the only sub-2:00 time as Carmel Swim Club’s Aaron Shackell was second in a 2:00.10. Shackell is committed to Cal for fall 2023. Indiana’s Brendan Burns was third in a 2:01.20, over a second and a half faster than he was at International Team Trials.

Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer continued her success from night one into night two winning the 50 free in a 25.75. Michigan’s Claire Newman was second in a 25.93. Kit Kat Zennick of Ohio State was third in a 26.22. All three were in the Big Ten A final of the short course version of the event this February.

Winning the men’s 50 freestyle was Andrej Barna in a 22.69. Barna represented Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics swimming a 22.29 for 28th place there. Indiana’s Jack Franzman was second in a 22.99 just ahead of teammate Rafael Miroslaw who was third in a 23.01.

Indiana’s Mackenzie Looze continued the Big Ten wins on the women’s side, winning the 200 breast in a 2:29.24. This was just off her 2:27.60 which she swam at International Team Trials to finish sixth. Teammate Brearna Crawford was second in a 2:29.83, and Ohio State’s Reese Dehen was third in a 2:37.66.

Earning the only club-swimmer win of the night was Michael Phillips. The 18 year old from Aquajets Swim Team won the men’s 200 breast in a 2:17.69. Phillips is committed to Navy for this fall. Michigan’s Ansel Froass was second in a 2:20.02, just ahead of an Ohio State 3-4-5 finish made up of William Reagan (2:21.11), Nathan Holty (2:21.49), and Karl Helmuth (2:21.86).

Amy Fulmer of Ohio State picked up her second win of the night with a 1:00.73 100 backstroke. That was just off of her 1:00.48 which she swam to finished eighth at International Team Trials. Indiana’s Anna Peplowski was second in a best time of 1:01.37, and Michigan’s Casey Chung was third in a 1:02.81.

Nikolaos Sofianidis won the men’s 100 backstroke in a 55.82. Thomas Watkins of Ohio State was second in a 56.64. Indiana’s Gavin Wright was third in a 56.87 just ahead of teammate Luke Barr who touched in a 56.92.

Finishing off the women’s side of the night was Indiana’s Ella Ristic with a win in the 400 freestyle. Ristic swam a best time of 4:16.39. Ohio State’s Maya Geringer was second in a 4:17.93, and Michigan’s Kathryn Shanley was third in a 4:19.24.

Murilo Sartori won the men’s 400 free in a 3:52.94 ahead of Ilia Sibirtsev who was second in a 3:54.51. Jake Mitchell, who swam the event for the US at last year’s Olympics, was third in a 3:57.01. Mitchell is in his first meet back since battling mono.