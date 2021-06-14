2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 2 Prelims Photo Vault

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets
Monday morning prelims did not disappoint here on day 2 of the US Olympic Trials. Grateful to be on deck, I had a lot of fun capturing the intense action this morning as the athletes battled for spots in both semi-finals and finals tonight. Setting up for some epic races coming as they fight to get a spot on the Olympic team.
amazing pictures! love the ones where with the waters reflection at the start
first time i’ve seen lochtes physique in a long time and while not ripped he looks MUCH better than before, hope that lost weight will show in the IM
Why do Speedo caps fit their athletes worse today than they did ten years ago?