2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

We have a shorter prelims session on day 2, featuring only the men’s and women’s 200 free, 100 breast, and 400 IM. Many of the events today aren’t heavily populated, as there are only 2 heats each of the men’s and women’s 200 freestyles, and men’s 400 IM, and there are only 3 heats of the women’s 400 IM. On the other hand, the men’s 100 breast has 11 heats this morning, making it one of the largest fields in the Wave I meet.

The men’s 200 free will be a fascinating race, as there are only 10 athletes racing this morning. 8 of the 10 will advance to the A final, where they will have a shot at then advancing to the Wave II next week, and the bottom 2 swimmers this morning will be in the B final tonight. Last night’s 100 free champion, 17-year-old Patrick Sammon, is one of the names to watch in this race tonight. Sammon is the 2nd seed, and one of only 2 swimmers seeded under 1:50. He also swam a lifetime best 100 free last night.

Likewise, last night’s women’s 100 back champion, Autumn Haebig of the University of Nebraska, will be looking to add another Wave II event to her schedule. Haebig is the top seed in the women’s 200 free, but the field is extremely tight. There are only 16 swimmers in the event, so all will advance to finals tonight, and get a chance at a second swim, but only the top 8 will have a shot at advancing to Wave II tonight. Haebig was in top form yesterday, however, swimming lifetime bests in both prelims and finals of the women’s 100 back. If she can do the same today, she shouldn’t have a problem advancing.

Former Denison swimmer Kt Kustritz is the top seed in the women’s 100 breast. The NCAA DIII standout is the first and only DIII swimmers to break 1:00 in the women’s SCY 100 breast. She enters the meet just shy of the Wave II standard.

A pair of 18 & unders are tied for the top seed in the men’s 100 breast. Carpet Capital 18-year-old Henry Bethel and Metroplex’s Zhier Fan both enter the meet with a time of 1:02.00. However, there are over 80 swimmers slated to race the event this morning, and they’re all seeded within about 1.3 seconds of each other, so this should be one of the most exciting prelims of the session.

The youngest Trials qualifier of the cycle is set to swim the women’s 400 IM. Now 13-year-old Kayla Han of La Mirada Armada was 12 last weekend when she hit her qualifying time in the event. Han also set 3 11-12 girls National Age Group Records last weekend, so we’ll see if she can continue racing at that level for a 2nd week in a row. Ohio State’s Katie Trace, who won the women’s 200 fly last night, is also swimming the women’s 400 IM this morning. Trace has been great for the Buckeyes in the SCY version of the 400 IM. We’ll see if she will also add a second Wave II race to her schedule.

There are also only 16 swimmers in the men’s 400 IM, so all will get a second swim tonight. The name of the game will be finishing in the top half this morning, to have a chance at advancing to Wave II tonight. This will be another fascinating race, as 1-16 is only separated by 2.32 seconds.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

Prelims Top 8:

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

Prelims Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

Prelims Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

Prelims Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

Prelims Top 8: