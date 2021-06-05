Camille Spink on Last 15m: “It’s the part of the race where you need guts”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 51.71 (2017)

American Record: Simone Manuel – 52.04 (2019)

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 52.54 (2018)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70 (2016)

2016 Olympic Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) / Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 53.28

Wave I Cut: 56.29

Wave II Cut: 55.56

Podium:

It was a pair of high schoolers that were the first Wave I swimmers to advance to next week’s Wave II meet. Nation’s Capital 16-year-old Camille Spink got out to a roaring start, outdoing her prelims performance with a 26.29 on the first 50. The race appeared to tighten a bit through the first half of the 2nd 50, but Spink extended her lead heading into the finish. Her swim makes her #13 all-time among 15-16 year old girls. Paegle also swam a personal best to grab the 2nd spot in Wave II.

Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer got the ball rolling early, taking the B final of the race with a lifetime best 55.91. Her time would have tied her for 2nd in the A final.