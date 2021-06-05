Carl Bloebaum Describes the Electric Environment of Wave I Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
Reported by Spencer Penland.
MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
Podium:
- Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 1:58.90
- Colby Mefford (SMST) – 1:59.63
- Sebastien Sergile (SA-GA)/Micah Slaton (TRI) –
Mason manta Rays’ Carl Bloebaum doubled down on his lifetime best prelims swim, tearing to a new personal mark of 1:58.90. The swim advances Bloebaum to the Wave II meet next week, and moves him up to the #18 American in the race in 2021. Bloebaum held tight with the field early on, and pulled away from his opponents as they approached the finish.
5th seed Colby Mefford, a Cal swimmer, also finished strong, holding on to touch as the only other swimmer in the field to swim under 2:00. Sebastien Sergile and Micah Slaton tied for 3rd at 2:00.17. Both Sergile and Slaton were 1:59 this morning. In total, 5 swimmers broke 2:00 in the event today.