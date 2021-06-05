Carl Bloebaum Describes the Electric Environment of Wave I Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:50.73 (2019)

American Record: Michael Phelps – 1:51.51 (2009)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:52.20 (2008)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:52.71 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:53.36

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 1:54.84

Wave I Cut: 2:01.19

Wave II Cut: 1:59.63

Podium:

Mason manta Rays’ Carl Bloebaum doubled down on his lifetime best prelims swim, tearing to a new personal mark of 1:58.90. The swim advances Bloebaum to the Wave II meet next week, and moves him up to the #18 American in the race in 2021. Bloebaum held tight with the field early on, and pulled away from his opponents as they approached the finish.

5th seed Colby Mefford, a Cal swimmer, also finished strong, holding on to touch as the only other swimmer in the field to swim under 2:00. Sebastien Sergile and Micah Slaton tied for 3rd at 2:00.17. Both Sergile and Slaton were 1:59 this morning. In total, 5 swimmers broke 2:00 in the event today.