2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March): Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March)

The penultimate day of the San Antonio Pro Swim Series will see Regan Smith contest one of her World Record-holding events – the 200 back. On the men’s side, the 200 back is the 2nd event of the meet for Cal’s Ryan Murphy who is ranked 1st by nearly 3 seconds.

With World Record-holder Caeleb Dressel out for the rest of the meet, Florida alumni Maxime Rooney of Pleasanton has taken the top seed spot in the 100 fly, ranked over half a second ahead of Michael Andrew. Rooney scratched the 200 free this morning, which is also a potential Olympic Trials event for him, to focus on the 100 fly.

The women’s 400 IM is set up for some exciting races from top seed and Olympian Melanie Margalis and U.S. National Team member Madisyn Cox who posted a lifetime best in the 400 yard IM of 3:58.55 just last month. Friday morning’s full event lineup includes the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

Junior World Record: 1:55.43 – Junxuan Yang (2019)

Pro Swim Record: 1:54.43 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

Top 8

Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital – 1:57.09 Kathryn McLaugh, California Aquatics – 1:59.35 Madisyn Cox, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:59.74 Andi Murez, Team Elite – 1:59.91 Joanna Evans, Longhorn Aquatics – 2:00.00 Olivia Smoliga, Athens Bulldog – 2:00.20 Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 2:00.26 Leah Smith, Unattached – 2:00.33

Katie Ledecky kicked things off with a heat 5 win in a time of 1:57.09. She touched the wall about 2.5 seconds off her seed time so we may see a faster swim from her tonight in the ‘A’ final. It was a tight race for the rest of the event with places 2 through 8 separated by about 1 second.

In this mix is 15-year-old Bella Sims of Sandpipers of Nevada who touched the wall 7th overall with a time of 2:00.26. This was a solid swim for Sims, about one-third of a second within her lifetime best from November 2020. Ranked 2nd going into finals tonight is Cal’s Katie McLaughlin with a time of 1:59.35 followed by U.S. National Team member Madisyn Cox at 1:59.74.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Junior World Record: 1:46.13 – Elijah Winnington (2018)

Pro Swim Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang (2016)

Top 8

Jeff Newkirk, Longhorn Aquatics – 1:49.84 Jorge Iga, Unattached – 1:50.13 Marwan El Kama, Indiana Swim Club – 1:50.59 Blake Pieroni, Sandpipers of Nevada – 1:50.61 Ryan Lochte, Gator Swim Club – 1:50.72 Khader Baqlah, Gator Swim Club – 1:50.90 Andrew Seliskar, California Aquatics – 1:50.96 Erge Gezmis, NC State University – 1:51.03

Jeff Newkirk of Longhorn Aquatics is the top seed going into the ‘A’ final tonight, as he touched the wall with a time of 1:49.84. In 2nd is Jorge Iga who had a significantly faster seed time than Newkirk, 1:47.14 compared t Newkirk’s 1:48.31, and has the possibility of going off tonight. Marwan El Kama from Indiana Swim Club out touched Blake Pieroni by .02 to claim a spot in the top 3.

Gator Swim Club’s Ryan Lochte and Khader Baqlah will highlight the ‘A’ final tonight as well, going in with times of 1:50.72 and 1:50.92, respectively.

In heat 1, Michael Andrew went for a 50 free split and clocked a 22.17. He did not finish the race and therefore won’t appear in this event in tonight’s finals session. Cal’s Zheng Quah and Tate Jackson of Longhorn Aquatics were disqualified on false starts.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Top 8

Men’s 200 Backstroke

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Junior World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Pro Swim Record: 1:55.04 – Xu Jiayu (2017)

Top 8

Women’s 400 Individual Medley

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (2016)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Junior World Record: 4:35.94 – Yiting Yu (2020)

Pro Swim Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Top 8

Men’s 400 Individual Medley

World Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Junior World Record: 4:11.50 – Ilia Borodin (2020)

Pro Swim Record: 4:08.92 – Chase Kalisz (2018)

Top 8

Women’s 100 Butterfly

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Junior World Record: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Pro Swim Record: 56.38 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Top 8

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Top 8