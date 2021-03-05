Michael Andrew Gives In-Depth Analysis on “All over the place” 100 Breast Win

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 10 AM / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 100 BREAST — FINALS
- World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)
- American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes, USA (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes, USA/Joao Gomes, BRA (2017)
- Junior World Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)
- Pro Swim Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club), 1:00.10
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldog Swim Club), 1:00.34
- Kevin Cordes (Athens Bulldog Swim Club), 1:01.35
Out in a 28.01 to reach the early lead was Michael Andrew. As Andrew began to separate himself from the field, so did Nic Fink. At the wall, Fink progressively inched at Andrew towards a photo finish. At the wall, it was Andrew who held off Fink at 1:00.10. Fink settled for second at 1:00.34. Andrew remains 3rd in the nation after his morning 1:00.23 swim. At the January PSS meet here in San Antonio, Fink’s acceleration earned him the win at 1:00.84.
Taking third place was Kevin Cordes at 1:01.35, with Longhorn’s Will Licon (1:01.63) and Cal’s Josh Prenot (1:01.73) all getting under the 1:02 barrier.
Winning the B-final was Germany’s Nils Wich-Glasen, clocking in at 1:02.68, which would have placed 7th in the A-final.
Just not sold on this guy. Has showed minimal growth since 2016
Ok but you’ve been saying that in these comments for years. When you blindly criticize, you don’t really get credit for being right. If half the people say he’s going to make it and half don’t, half are going to be right and half are going to be wrong. Doesn’t mean the half that were right were any more observant or insightful.