Michael Andrew Gives In-Depth Analysis on “All over the place” 100 Breast Win

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 BREAST — FINALS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes , USA (2017)

, USA (2017) U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes , USA/Joao Gomes, BRA (2017)

, USA/Joao Gomes, BRA (2017) Junior World Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

Pro Swim Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

Out in a 28.01 to reach the early lead was Michael Andrew. As Andrew began to separate himself from the field, so did Nic Fink. At the wall, Fink progressively inched at Andrew towards a photo finish. At the wall, it was Andrew who held off Fink at 1:00.10. Fink settled for second at 1:00.34. Andrew remains 3rd in the nation after his morning 1:00.23 swim. At the January PSS meet here in San Antonio, Fink’s acceleration earned him the win at 1:00.84.

Taking third place was Kevin Cordes at 1:01.35, with Longhorn’s Will Licon (1:01.63) and Cal’s Josh Prenot (1:01.73) all getting under the 1:02 barrier.

Winning the B-final was Germany’s Nils Wich-Glasen, clocking in at 1:02.68, which would have placed 7th in the A-final.