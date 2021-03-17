Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCSA Spring Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

Wednesday Finals Heat Sheet

The 2021 NCSA Spring Invitational continues in Orlando, FL with the finals of the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 50 back, 200 breast, and 800 free relay. Keep an eye on NOVA sisters Grace Sheble and Caroline Sheble, who are the top two seeds in the 200 fly final. G. Sheble is also the second seed in the 200 breast to TNT’s Letitia Sim. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Maggie Wanezek comes in as the top seed in the 50 back. On the men’s side, Inspire Swim Team earned the top seed in the 200 fly (Mateo Miceli) along with the top 2 seeds in the 50 back (Nathaniel Germonprez and Luke Barr). Barr is also the #2 seed in the 200 breast behind NOVA’s Aidan Duffy. Then, the top-seeded NOVA women’s 800 free relay and Long Island men’s 800 free relay will close out the evening.

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

Top 3:

  1. Grace Sheble (NOVA)- 1:54.43
  2. Caroline Sheble (NOVA)- 1:55.83
  3. Campbell Stoll (EBSC)- 1:56.14

Men’s 200 Fly Finals

Top 3:

  1. Mateo Miceli (ISWM)- 1:45.51
  2. Mason Mathias (BSL)- 1:46.03
  3. Holden Smith (RPC)- 1:46.53

Women’s 50 Back Finals

Top 3:

  1. Levenia Sim (TNT)- 24.00 *Meet Record
  2. Jessica Geriane (ACAD)- 24.34
  3. Maggie Wanezek (EBSC)- 24.51

Men’s 50 Back Finals

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

Men’s 200 Breast Finals

Women’s 800 Free Relay Finals

Men’s 800 Free Relay Finals

