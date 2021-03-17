2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships are off in less than an hour, with the only event of the night the 800 free relay timed finals. This year’s new no-prelims-relays rule won’t have any effect on the 800 relay, which is always run in timed finals.

DAY ONE FINALS HEAT SHEETS

This race looks like a showdown between Cal and Virginia, and whether or not Isabel Ivey swims this relay for Cal could be the difference between first and second. Ivey, one of the top freestylers in the nation, swam all four of the other relays at Pac-12s.

Meanwhile, Texas, NC State, Kentucky, Stanford and Florida are all poised for top finishes; they’re all seeded with 6:58s. Texas has Kelly Pash and Kentucky Riley Gaines, the two of them tied for the #2 seed in the individual 200 free at 1:42.70 behind Virginia’s Paige Madden (1:42.39).

Georgia is also seeded under seven minutes with a 6:59, as no other teams have been under 7:01 this season. Their big leg is Courtney Harnish, who is seeded fourth in the individual 200 free with a 1:42.96.

800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

American Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

U.S. Open Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

Meet Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

2019 Champion: Stanford (Drabot, Eastin, Ruck, Forde) – 6:47.22

2020 Top Performer: Tennessee (Small, Brown, Pintar, Cieplucha) – 6:53.27

Top 3 (through heat four of five)

Kentucky – 6:57.02 Georgia – 6:59.82 Alabama – 7:00.38

There were no more than four teams in each heat to adhere to social distancing guidelines tonight, as will be the case in relays to come.

In the penultimate heat, Stanford, Georgia, Florida and Kentucky squared off. Florida’s Talia Bates got the Gators off to a good start with a 1:43.70 lead-off, but Riley Gaines pulled Kentucky in a huge lead on the second leg. Kentucky won this easily, going 6:57.02 and dropping from seed. Georgia also broke seven minutes at 6:59.82, while Stanford was just third in 7:01.05 after they broke 6:50 in 2019.

Morgan Scott led off Alabama in heat three, churning out a 1:44.15 to give them a lead, with Cora Dupre splitting a 1:43-high to follow, giving them a big lead over Michigan, who themselves had a large lead on Tennessee. Though their lead shrunk over the back-half, the Crimson Tide still dropped from seed to go 7:00.38 and overtake the top position with just two heats left. Michigan also put up a strong swim, going 7:01.81 to move to the #3 position and drop from seed. The final two heats have four relays, each.

In heat two, Chloe Stepanek of Texas A&M led off the Aggies in a lifetime best of 1:42.89, which makes her the fifth woman under 1:43 in this event this year and the ninth-fastest freshman ever in the event. The race tightened up, and in the final turn, A&M, Indiana and VT were about even. IU got the touch in 7:02.42, though, ahead of A&M (7:02.48) and VT (7:02.73).

Heat one was a race between Ohio State, Louisville and Wisconsin, and only one team in this field won’t score as there are only 17 teams racing this relay. So long as a team finished first or second in this first heat, they’d secure at least two points. OSU took the win in 7:00.79, dropping three seconds from seed, while Wisconsin and Louisville also dropped about two seconds from seed.

TEAM SCORES