NCSA Day 4: Zuchowski Drops 100 Breast, Sim Swims 100 Fly / 100 Breast Double

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

The only finals scratch in the top 16 going into Friday’s finals session at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite came from FAST’s Joshua Zuchowski who dropped the 100 breast in order to focus on the 100 fly ‘A’ final where he is seeded 6th. He already posted a lifetime best in the 100 fly during prelims, 48.98, whereas he was a second off his best in the 100 breast, earning 15th place.

There were no high-seeded scratches on the girls’ side, but we can look forward to some fast duels between the Sim sisters from TNT, Letitia Sim, a Michigan commit, and her 14-year-old sister Levenia Sim in the 100 fly where they are ranked 1-3. They are separated by Elmbrook Swim Club’s Campbell Stoll and half-a-second. This finals session follows last night where Levenia broke Regan Smith‘s National Age Group Record in the 100 back.

Letitia Sim will have back-to-back swims as the top seed, as she was the fastest swimmer in the 100 breast prelims as well. Stoll and NOVA’s Grace Sheble will swim the same double tonight as Sim, ranked 9th and 4th in the 100 breast and 2nd and 6th in the 100 fly, respectively.

On the boys’ side, OLY Swimming’s Michael Cooper is slated to swim the 500 free (ranked 6th), and 100 breast (now ranked 9th after Zuchowski scratched.) Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Toby Barnett, the 7th seed in the 500 free, will be doing the same double, racing the 100 breast in the ‘C’ final.

Other key races to watch include the girl’s 500 free where top seed Claire Dafoe of NOVA posted a lifetime best this morning of 4:44.22. Dafoe will go up against the 1000 free champion Lucy Malys from OLY Swimming (4:46.95) and 200 free champion Claire Tuggle from Santa Maria Swim Club (4:50.52).