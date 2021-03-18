2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
- Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
Virginia looked great last night, taking a commanding victory in the 800 free relay, the program’s first NCAA relay title ever. This morning, they could clinch top spots in all three individual events for finals: Paige Madden in the 500 free, Alex Walsh in the 200 IM and Kate Douglass in the 50 free.
Stanford’s Brooke Forde looks to be the main challenger for Madden in the 500 and Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil a major threat in the 50 to Douglass, while Walsh is the top seed in the 200 IM by over a full second.
With three events running this morning, it’s time to start paying close attention to ups/downs, as the team race will pan out during tonight’s finals session, which consists of two relays in addition to the below three individual events.
500 FREE PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 4:24.06 – 2017
- 2019 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:31.34
- 2020 Top Performer: Emma Nordin (Arizona State), 4:33.74
200 IM PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- US Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:50.79
- 2020 Top Performer: Kate Douglass (Virginia), 1:51.36
50 FREE PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- American Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90 – 2019
- Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02 – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 21.02
- 2020 Top Performer: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 20.90
Oh this is a forgotten feeling.
GO HOOS
I needed this in my life!