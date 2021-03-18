2021 Women’s NCAA Championships Day 2 Ups/Downs: UVA & NC State Put 4 Up

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 make the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session to help project team scoring opportunities for that night’s finals. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a big day for the ACC – Virginia and NC State lead the nation with 4 A finalists apiece on day 2 of the women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

Virginia also has one B finalist, tying for the national lead with 5 individual scorers set up for tonight. Cal also has five, though Virginia has twice as many A finalists. The Cavaliers have 4 up and 1 down, while Cal has 2 up and 3 down.

A few other notes:

22 teams should score individually tonight, barring DQs. 13 teams will be represented in an A final – and that’s in a session that only had 24 total A final spots up for grabs.

Mid-major programs were seeded to score just two swimmers across the entire meet. But two mid-major swimmers, Houston’s Ioanna Sacha and Akron’s Sarah Watson, qualified to score in the 200 IM alone tonight. Neither was seeded to score.

These numbers don't include 1-meter diving (happening this afternoon) or either of tonight's relays. The 200 free relay and 400 medley relay will run as timed final events in tonight's session.

Day 2 Ups/Downs

Team Total 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Virginia 4/1 1/1 2/0 1/0 NC State 4/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 Cal 2/3 1/2 1/0 0/1 Ohio State 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 Georgia 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 Texas 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Michigan 2/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 Stanford 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 Alabama 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 Missouri 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 UNC 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Northwestern 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Wisconsin 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Florida 0/4 0/1 0/2 0/1 Louisville 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 Tennessee 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 Kentucky 0/2 0/0 0/2 0/0 Nebraska 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Virginia Tech 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Houston 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Akron 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 USC 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1

Day 2 Prelims Scoring

No official points enter the books until tonight’s finals. But if every swimmer were to hold their place from prelims, here’s how each team would score in these three individual events tonight.

Note: these do not include last night’s 800 free relay, nor do they include tonight’s two relays, or the 1-meter diving event.