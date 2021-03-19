Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 1

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

 

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA DII Record: 4:39.28– Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)
  • Meet Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Top 16 qualifiers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Women 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

  • NCAA DII Record: 07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)
  • Meet Record: 07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 16 qualifiers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

  • NCAA DII Record: 51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)
  • Meet Record: 51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Top 16 qualifiers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Women 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

  • NCAA DII Record: 1:56.89 –Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)
  • Meet Record: 1:56.89 –Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

Top 16 qualifiers:

 

 

1
Honest Observer
1 second ago

Extrapolating from MacNeil’s 21.17/49.76 yesterday, we should see something special today in the 100 fly (48.7-ish?). And Douglass should be right around the existing record.

