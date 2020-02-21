Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships continue with day 4 finals in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will race in the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay. The men’s divers are set to compete in the platform event.

The men’s 100 back will feature a showdown between Meet Record holder Shaine Casas (Texas A&M) and defending champion Zane Waddell (Alabama). In the women’s race, Meet Record holder Rhyan White (Alabama) will race 2019 medalists Asia Seidt (Kentucky) and Sherridon Dressel (Florida).

Reigning champion Camden Murphy of Georgia will swim alongside top-seeded teammate Harry Homans in the men’s 200 fly, while Dakota Luther (Georgia) races for the title in the women’s version of that race. Florida’s Dillon Hillis headline’s the men’s 100 breast after a big drop this morning. Georgia’s Zoie Hartman and Texas A&M’s reigning champion Anna Belousova are among the swimmers to watch in the women’s 100 breast.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • SEC Meet Record: Cammile Adams (Texas A&M), 2014, 1:52.19
  • NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.18
  • 2019 Champion: Olivia Carter (Georgia), 1:53.23

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD: Dakota Luther, Georgia, 1:52.47
  2. SILVER: Izzy Gati, Kentucky, 1:52.54
  3. BRONZE: Courtney Harnish, Georgia, 1:53.24

Kentucky’s Izzy Gati got after it on the front half, leading through the 150. She started to fall off her pace on the final 50, as Georgia’s Dakota Luther made her move. Luther ran her down to win it by hundredths, 1:52.47 to 1:52.54. Gati has now dropped nearly 3 seconds today, while Luther dropped half a second.

Georgia’s Courtney Harnish and Tennessee’s Tess Cieplucha were neck-and-neck for the bronze, with Harnish (1:53.24) edging out Cieplucha (1:53.23), the 400 IM champion, by a hundredth. Texas A&M’s Jing Quah, the 2019 silver medalist, was 5th in 1:53.96. Teammate Taylor Pike was 7th in a season-best 1:54.29.

South Carolina’s Hallie Kinsey swam another best time for 6th in 1:54.12. Georgia’s Callie Dickinson had the 7th fastest time of the night to win the B final. She smashed her lifetime best by 2 seconds in 1:54.22.

MEN’S 200 FLY

  • SEC Meet Record: Hugo Morris (Auburn), 2016, 1:40.59
  • NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017, 1:37.35
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:42.35
  • 2019 Champion: Camden Murphy (Georgia), 1:40.62

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • SEC Meet Record: Gemma Spofforth (Florida), 2009/Rhyan White (Alabama), 2020, 50.53
  • NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 49.67
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 52.46
  • 2019 Champion: Aly Tetzloff (Auburn), 50.92

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • SEC Meet Record: Connor Oslin (Alabama), 2017/Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 2020, 44.73
  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06
  • 2019 Champion: Zane Waddell (Alabama), 44.77

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

  • SEC Meet Record: Breeja Larson (Texas A&M), 2014, 57.28
  • NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2019, 55.88
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 59.93
  • 2019 Champion: Anna Belousova (Texas A&M), 57.99

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 50.03
  • NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018, 49.69
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52
  • 2019 Champion: Itay Goldfaden (South Carolina), 51.72

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

  • SEC Meet Record:
  • 2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • SEC Meet Record:
  • NCAA Record:
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut:
  • 2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • SEC Meet Record:
  • NCAA Record:
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut:
  • 2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
marklewis

Men’s 100 back the race of the night. Zane W. and Shane C. swam identical splits this morning.

They’re about a second ahead of everyone else. They will be battling side-by-side tonight.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
USAUSAUSA

Too bad we got the double lane lines. I’d like to see a little pushing and bumping. Rubbin’s racin’

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Superfan

Anyone else having trouble accessing the stream now on sec+?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Armchair

Coming through fine for me–and they’ve got a real broadcast tonight, with extra cameras and a first-rate announcer plus Rowdy Gaines with color and expertise, and swimmer interviews. But it begs the question: Why wait till the SEC meet is two-thirds over before starting a real broadcast? Many of the high-profile events are over and many of the high-profile swimmers have already done their thing. Plus they’ve got the usual diving commentator who’ve we’ve heard for years–but the board events are all over! There is only platform left. Strange.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Silentfan1

The downside to the Rowdy broadcast -commercials and so far, no podium coverage! In addition no results posting so unless you win, no mention of your place. I am having to look on the live results page.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
fluidg

Heat sheet link?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!