2020 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships continue with day 4 finals in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will race in the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 medley relay. The men’s divers are set to compete in the platform event.

The men’s 100 back will feature a showdown between Meet Record holder Shaine Casas (Texas A&M) and defending champion Zane Waddell (Alabama). In the women’s race, Meet Record holder Rhyan White (Alabama) will race 2019 medalists Asia Seidt (Kentucky) and Sherridon Dressel (Florida).

Reigning champion Camden Murphy of Georgia will swim alongside top-seeded teammate Harry Homans in the men’s 200 fly, while Dakota Luther (Georgia) races for the title in the women’s version of that race. Florida’s Dillon Hillis headline’s the men’s 100 breast after a big drop this morning. Georgia’s Zoie Hartman and Texas A&M’s reigning champion Anna Belousova are among the swimmers to watch in the women’s 100 breast.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Cammile Adams (Texas A&M), 2014, 1:52.19

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.18

2019 Champion: Olivia Carter (Georgia), 1:53.23

MEDALISTS

Kentucky’s Izzy Gati got after it on the front half, leading through the 150. She started to fall off her pace on the final 50, as Georgia’s Dakota Luther made her move. Luther ran her down to win it by hundredths, 1:52.47 to 1:52.54. Gati has now dropped nearly 3 seconds today, while Luther dropped half a second.

Georgia’s Courtney Harnish and Tennessee’s Tess Cieplucha were neck-and-neck for the bronze, with Harnish (1:53.24) edging out Cieplucha (1:53.23), the 400 IM champion, by a hundredth. Texas A&M’s Jing Quah, the 2019 silver medalist, was 5th in 1:53.96. Teammate Taylor Pike was 7th in a season-best 1:54.29.

South Carolina’s Hallie Kinsey swam another best time for 6th in 1:54.12. Georgia’s Callie Dickinson had the 7th fastest time of the night to win the B final. She smashed her lifetime best by 2 seconds in 1:54.22.

MEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Hugo Morris (Auburn), 2016, 1:40.59

NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017, 1:37.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:42.35

2019 Champion: Camden Murphy (Georgia), 1:40.62

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Gemma Spofforth (Florida), 2009/Rhyan White (Alabama), 2020, 50.53

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 49.67

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.46

2019 Champion: Aly Tetzloff (Auburn), 50.92

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 100 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Connor Oslin (Alabama), 2017/ Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 2020, 44.73

(Texas A&M), 2020, 44.73 NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06

2019 Champion: Zane Waddell (Alabama), 44.77

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Breeja Larson (Texas A&M), 2014, 57.28

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2019, 55.88

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

2019 NCAA Invited: 59.93

2019 Champion: Anna Belousova (Texas A&M), 57.99

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 50.03

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018, 49.69

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52

2019 Champion: Itay Goldfaden (South Carolina), 51.72

MEDALISTS

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

SEC Meet Record:

2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

SEC Meet Record:

NCAA Record:

NCAA ‘A’ Cut:

2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

SEC Meet Record:

NCAA Record:

NCAA ‘A’ Cut:

2019 Champion:

MEDALISTS