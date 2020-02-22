Conference Records Fall on Day 3 of Atlantic-10 Championships

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

WOMEN

George Washington – 424 Duquesne – 390 Fordham – 374 Richmond – 318.5 Davidson- 303 St. Bonaventure – 202.5 Massachusetts – 175 George Mason – 163 La Salle – 135 St. Louis – 99 Rhode Island – 62

MEN

George Mason – 426 George Washington – 391 St. Bonaventure – 350.5 La Salle – 292.5 Davidson – 268 Massachusetts – 220.5 St. Louis – 203 Fordham – 165.5

The George Washington women and George Mason men continue to lead the Atlantic-10 team standings heading into the final day of competition. Day 3 finals kicked off with Davidson’s Sarah Helen Shepherd winning the women’s 400 IM in decisive fashion. Shepherd used a speedy 1:11.49 on the breaststroke lef og the race to build up the majorty of her lead over the field.

Fordham broke the A-10 conference record, meet record, and Fordham school record in the women’s 400 medley relay. Michelle Martin led the squad off in 55.91, and was followed by Mia Bullock (1:00.82), Hannah McGee (53.84), and Theresa Mullen (49.63), combining for a 3:40.20. Mia Bullock had won the women’s 100 fly earlier in the session, defending her conference title. She swam a 53.03 to st new conference and meet records, as well as a Fordham record. She led a 1-2-3 punch by Fordham in the event, with Michelle Martin coming in 2nd (53.96), and Hannah McGee taking 3rd (54.50), meaning the top 3 finishers in the event were all members of the 400 medley relay.

George Mason’s Jacquee Clabeaux won the women’s 100 breast in a new conference and meet record of 1:00.31. She won the race by nearly a full second, getting out to a quick start with a 27.91 on the first 50. Her time also set a new George Mason record.

Richmond’s Hannah Gouger took the women’s 100 back with a 53.75, narrowly beating out teammate Jordan Kohut by .13 seconds. Duquesne’s Hanna Everhart won the women’s 200 free with a 1:48.10, splitting the race very tightly (53.27/54.83).

George Mason’s Logan Eubanks was dominant in the men’s 100 backstroke, touching in 46.65 to win the event by over a second. Eubanks led the race from start to finish, hitting the NCAA ‘B’ cut by over a second.

George Washington freshman George Aspougalis won the men’s 100 breast with a 53.79, finishing as the only swimmer in the field to break 54 seconds. Aspougalis swam even faster in prelims, where he clocked a 53.36. Moritz Fath, George Washington senior, defended his title in the men’s 200 free, swimming a 1:35.92. Fath was just off his conference record of 1:35.81, which he set last year.

Another freshman, Luke Devore of George Mason, earned the conference title in the men’s 100 fly, swimming a 47.82.

Other event winners: