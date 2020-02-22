2020 Women’s ACC Championships: Mark Gangloff Talks First Season at UNC (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of North Carolina is nearing the end of its first season under a new coaching staff, led by Olympian Mark Gangloff.

A graduate and standout swimmer at Auburn University, Gangloff was hired in 2019 to replace long-time UNC head coach Rich DeSelm, who stepped down in 2019. Shortly after taking the helm at Chapel Hill, Gangloff hired Jack Brown as associate head coach, who he had worked with previously at the University of Missouri, to help him lead the team at UNC.

Now at his first ACC Championships as the Tarheels coach, Gangloff took a minute to talk to SwimSwam about his first season at UNC. Gangloff was also featured in an episode of Beyond the Pancakes in 2019 in which he described the process of establishing a team culture.