San Diego State Posts 3 Sub-1:00 100 Breaststrokes on Mountain West Day 3

Mountain West Conference – Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

San Diego State – 1058 Nevada – 729.5 UNLV – 617.5 Wyoming – 597 Fresno State – 534 ColoradoState – 533.5 Boise State – 511.5 New Mexico – 393 San Jose State – 356 Air Force – 242

It doesn’t look like there’s any stopping San Diego State, as the Aztecs head into the final day of the Mountain Wst Championships with a 300+ point lead. The Aztecs got out to another excellent start, nearly picking up another NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 200 free relay, after picking up an ‘A’ cut in the 200 medley relay. Elizabeth Menzmer led the squad off in 22.32, with Klara Thormalm and Alma Thormalm following with splits of 22.02 and 22.20. Samantha Geyer anchored the relay in 22.11, touching the wall in 1:28.67, hitting just off the ‘A’ standard of 1:28.43. The swim was just .02 seconds off San Diego State’s school record.

The Aztecs were out in full force in the 100 breast, with Klara Thormalm leading the way. Thormalm swam a new Moutnain West meet record of 59.33, leading a 1-2-3 charge by the Aztecs. Thormalm’s personal best of 58.93 stands as the Mountain West conference record, and San Diego State school record. Behind Thormalm were teammates Morganne McKennan (59.73) and Samantha Geyer (59.78). All 3 swimmers were under the NCAA ‘B’ cut, with Thormalm exceedingly likely to earn an invite to NCAAs with her time. McKennan and Geyer were both under the time it took to earn an invite to NCAAs last year, putting them in good position to make it to the big meet this year.

Aztec Courtney Vincent won the 100 fly, defending her conference title. Vincent swam a blistering 51.60 in prelims this morning to break the San Diego State school record. Vincent went on to win the race comfortably in finals with a 52.14. Her prelims time is overwhelmingly likely to earn Vincent an invite to NCAAs this year, coming in just .68 seconds off the ‘A’ cut. San Diego State picked up one other win on the day, with senior McKenna Meyer swimming a 4:13.38 to repeat as the conference champion in the women’s 400 IM.

There was a tie for first in the 200 free, with Nevada’s Andressa Cholodovskis and Katelyn Blattner both swimming 1:47.35 to share the Mountain West title. Cholodovskis was a bit quicker going out, splitting 25.38 and 26.78 for a 52.16 on the first 100, compared to 52.73 (25.55/27.18) for Blattner.

Fresno State freshman Athena Clayson won the 100 back in a tight race San Diego State’s Elliyana Ferrin and UNLV’s Katsiaryna Afanasyeva. Clayson swam a 53.47 to Ferrin’s 53.54 and Afanasyeva’s 53.61.