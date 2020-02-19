2020 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 18 – Saturday, February 22, 2020
- Auburn, AL – James E. Martin Aquatic Center
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 AM/5:30 PM Wed-Sat, 10/4:20PM Tues (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (7x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network+ (prelims), ESPN (finals)
- Men’s Fan Guide
- Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Championship Central
- Estimated NCAA Invite Times
- NCAA ‘A’ Cuts
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Live Video (Wednesday Prelims)
- Live results
The first individual races of the 2020 SEC Champions are set to take place this morning in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Florida’s Kieran Smith is one of the swimmers to watch today. After winning the 200 IM as a freshman in 2019, he’s choosing a different day 2 event this season. Smith scratched the 200 IM and will instead swim the 500 free. He started the meet off by turning heads with the 4th fastest 200 free ever on the leadoff of Florida’s 800 free relay last night.
Texas A&M’s Mark Theall is seeking his first individual title as the top seed in the 500 free. Teammate Shaine Casas, the 10th fastest man ever in the 200 IM, is chasing the title after just missing the podium last season. Now that 2019 champ Robert Howard has graduated, Zane Waddell will look to keep Bama on top in the men’s 50 free.
The women’s 200 IM features reigning SEC Champion Meghan Small of Tennessee, while teammate Erika Brown headlines the 50 free as she seeks a 3rd-straight title. Georgia’s Courtney Harnish is back to defend her title in the women’s 500 free.
WOMEN’S 500 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2016, 4:33.10
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 4:40.96
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76
- 2019 Champion: Courtney Harnish (Georgia), 4:35.52
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 500 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 2018, 4:10.51
- NCAA Record: Clark Smith (Texas), 2017, 4:08.42
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 4:16.04
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82
- 2019 Champion: Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 4:11.98
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- SEC Meet Record: Meghan Small (Tennessee), 2019, 1:51.62
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.76
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2019 Champion: Meghan Small (Tennessee), 1:51.62
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 IM
- SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:43.82
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34
- 2019 Champion: Kieran Smith (Florida), 1:43.13
Top 8 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019, 21.15
- NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 2019, 20.90
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 22.23
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66
- 2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 21.15
Top 8 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 FREE
- SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016, 18.23
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 17.63
- 2019 NCAA Invited: 19.35
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96
- 2019 Champion: Robert Howard (Alabama), 18.74
Top 8 Qualifiers:
CURRENT MEN’S STANDINGS
- Texas A&M- 178
- Tennessee- 160
- Kentucky- 149
- Auburn- 147
- Florida- 138
- Missouri- 131
- LSU- 119
- South Carolina- 109
- Alabama- 106
- Georgia- 101
CURRENT WOMEN’S STANDINGS
- Florida- 166
- Texas A&M- 163
- Tennessee- 159
- Kentucky- 150
- Auburn- 144
- LSU- 117
- Georgia- 111
- (T-8) South Carolina- 104
- (T-8) Alabama- 104
- Missouri- 95
- Arkansas- 89
- Vanderbilt- 60
HEAT SHEETS?????
https://swimswam.com/sec-day-2-scratches-defending-champ-smith-opts-out-of-200-im-will-swim-500-fr/
I was asking about Prelim and Final heat sheets, I didn’t see that link. Sorry
Yes – is there a link out there for the prelims heat sheet?
Why are you yelling
Minor thing but Townley has the NCAA record in the 500 free at 4:08.19, rather than Clark. Well, thats of course if Smith doesn’t smash it by today.
This is the better link. https://auburntigers.com/feature/sec-swim-dive-20