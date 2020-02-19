2020 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual races of the 2020 SEC Champions are set to take place this morning in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Florida’s Kieran Smith is one of the swimmers to watch today. After winning the 200 IM as a freshman in 2019, he’s choosing a different day 2 event this season. Smith scratched the 200 IM and will instead swim the 500 free. He started the meet off by turning heads with the 4th fastest 200 free ever on the leadoff of Florida’s 800 free relay last night.

Texas A&M’s Mark Theall is seeking his first individual title as the top seed in the 500 free. Teammate Shaine Casas, the 10th fastest man ever in the 200 IM, is chasing the title after just missing the podium last season. Now that 2019 champ Robert Howard has graduated, Zane Waddell will look to keep Bama on top in the men’s 50 free.

The women’s 200 IM features reigning SEC Champion Meghan Small of Tennessee, while teammate Erika Brown headlines the 50 free as she seeks a 3rd-straight title. Georgia’s Courtney Harnish is back to defend her title in the women’s 500 free.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Brittany MacLean (Georgia), 2016, 4:33.10

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2017, 4:24.06

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:40.96

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2019 Champion: Courtney Harnish (Georgia), 4:35.52

MEN’S 500 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 2018, 4:10.51

NCAA Record: Clark Smith (Texas), 2017, 4:08.42

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:16.04

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2019 Champion: Fynn Minuth (South Carolina), 4:11.98

WOMEN’S 200 IM

SEC Meet Record: Meghan Small (Tennessee), 2019, 1:51.62

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.67

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.76

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2019 Champion: Meghan Small (Tennessee), 1:51.62

MEN’S 200 IM

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 1:38.13

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:43.82

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2019 Champion: Kieran Smith (Florida), 1:43.13

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019, 21.15

NCAA Record: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 2019, 20.90

2019 NCAA Invited: 22.23

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2019 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 21.15

MEN’S 50 FREE

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2016, 18.23

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 17.63

2019 NCAA Invited: 19.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2019 Champion: Robert Howard (Alabama), 18.74

CURRENT MEN’S STANDINGS

Texas A&M- 178 Tennessee- 160 Kentucky- 149 Auburn- 147 Florida- 138 Missouri- 131 LSU- 119 South Carolina- 109 Alabama- 106 Georgia- 101

