Stanford Women Return to #1 In Final CSCAA Dual Meet Poll of 2019-2020 Season

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.
The Stanford women surged from 5th to 1st in the CSCAA’s final dual meet poll of the 2019-2020 season. The Texas men remain #1.
Biggest risers:
- USC women (+16)
- Stanford women (+4)
- Virginia women (+4)
- UNC women (+4)
- Arizona State men (+3)
- Stanford men (+3)
- Louisville women (+3)
- Duke women (unranked to 9th)
- Arizona State women (unranked to 16th)
- USC men (unranked to 21st)
Biggest fallers:
- Ohio State women (-12)
- Texas A&M women (-7)
- Michigan women (-4)
- LSU women (-4)
- NC State women (-3)
- Arizona men (-3)
- Ohio State men (-3)
- Georgia women (-3)
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|5
|Stanford
|321
|2
|6
|Virginia
|304
|3
|4
|Tennessee
|298
|4
|2
|California
|280
|5
|1
|Michigan
|266
|6
|3
|NC State
|264
|7
|8
|Florida
|253
|8
|24
|Southern California
|213
|9
|NR
|Duke
|205
|10
|10
|Texas
|204
|11
|15
|North Carolina
|176
|12
|9
|Georgia
|173
|13
|14
|Auburn
|173
|14
|12
|Notre Dame
|150
|15
|13
|Kentucky
|137
|16
|19
|Louisville
|132
|17
|NR
|Arizona State
|131
|18
|11
|Texas A&M
|102
|19
|7
|Ohio State
|90
|20
|20
|Missouri
|65
|21
|17
|Louisiana State
|52
|22
|22
|Princeton
|46
|23
|21
|Indiana
|46
|24
|NR
|UCLA
|40
|25
|NR
|Akron
|20
|25
|16
|Northwestern
|20
|25
|23
|Minnesota
|20
Also receiving votes: Alabama (19), Arkansas (7), Virginia Tech (6), Florida State (5), Arizona (4), Houston (2)
Women’s Poll Committee: Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist; Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Rossn, Swimming World.
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|325
|2
|2
|California
|312
|3
|3
|Michigan
|299
|4
|4
|Indiana
|281
|5
|7
|NC State
|273
|6
|5
|Texas A&M
|265
|7
|6
|Missouri
|240
|8
|8
|Georgia
|225
|9
|10
|Louisville
|211
|10
|13
|Arizona State
|209
|11
|9
|Florida
|189
|12
|12
|Tennessee
|171
|13
|10
|Arizona
|161
|14
|15
|Florida State
|150
|15
|17
|Virginia
|140
|16
|19
|Stanford
|129
|17
|14
|Ohio State
|118
|18
|16
|Notre Dame
|102
|19
|20
|Virginia Tech
|88
|20
|18
|Iowa
|78
|21
|NR
|Southern California
|54
|22
|21
|Northwestern
|35
|23
|NR
|North Carolina
|30
|23
|NR
|Harvard
|30
|25
|NR
|Utah
|22
Also receiving votes:
Georgia Tech (20), Alabama (15), Denver (13), Wisconsin (12), Kentucky (11), Louisana State (7), Princeton (5)
Men’s Poll Committee: Steve Barnes, Penn State; Molly Belk, Purdue; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State Braden Keith, SwimSwam; John Lohn, Swimming World.
How is Tennessee behind UVA’s women when they beat them in a dual meet and the Nov Invite already?