Stanford Women Return to #1 In Final CSCAA Dual Meet Poll of 2019-2020 Season

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The Stanford women surged from 5th to 1st in the CSCAA’s final dual meet poll of the 2019-2020 season. The Texas men remain #1.

Biggest risers:

USC women (+16)

Stanford women (+4)

Virginia women (+4)

UNC women (+4)

Arizona State men (+3)

Stanford men (+3)

Louisville women (+3)

Duke women (unranked to 9th)

Arizona State women (unranked to 16th)

USC men (unranked to 21st)

Biggest fallers:

Ohio State women (-12)

Texas A&M women (-7)

Michigan women (-4)

LSU women (-4)

NC State women (-3)

Arizona men (-3)

Ohio State men (-3)

Georgia women (-3)

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points 1 5 Stanford 321 2 6 Virginia 304 3 4 Tennessee 298 4 2 California 280 5 1 Michigan 266 6 3 NC State 264 7 8 Florida 253 8 24 Southern California 213 9 NR Duke 205 10 10 Texas 204 11 15 North Carolina 176 12 9 Georgia 173 13 14 Auburn 173 14 12 Notre Dame 150 15 13 Kentucky 137 16 19 Louisville 132 17 NR Arizona State 131 18 11 Texas A&M 102 19 7 Ohio State 90 20 20 Missouri 65 21 17 Louisiana State 52 22 22 Princeton 46 23 21 Indiana 46 24 NR UCLA 40 25 NR Akron 20 25 16 Northwestern 20 25 23 Minnesota 20

Also receiving votes: Alabama (19), Arkansas (7), Virginia Tech (6), Florida State (5), Arizona (4), Houston (2)

Women’s Poll Committee: Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist; Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Rossn, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 325 2 2 California 312 3 3 Michigan 299 4 4 Indiana 281 5 7 NC State 273 6 5 Texas A&M 265 7 6 Missouri 240 8 8 Georgia 225 9 10 Louisville 211 10 13 Arizona State 209 11 9 Florida 189 12 12 Tennessee 171 13 10 Arizona 161 14 15 Florida State 150 15 17 Virginia 140 16 19 Stanford 129 17 14 Ohio State 118 18 16 Notre Dame 102 19 20 Virginia Tech 88 20 18 Iowa 78 21 NR Southern California 54 22 21 Northwestern 35 23 NR North Carolina 30 23 NR Harvard 30 25 NR Utah 22

Also receiving votes:

Georgia Tech (20), Alabama (15), Denver (13), Wisconsin (12), Kentucky (11), Louisana State (7), Princeton (5)

Men’s Poll Committee: Steve Barnes, Penn State; Molly Belk, Purdue; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State Braden Keith, SwimSwam; John Lohn, Swimming World.