Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford Women Return to #1 In Final CSCAA Dual Meet Poll of 2019-2020 Season

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The Stanford women surged from 5th to 1st in the CSCAA’s final dual meet poll of the 2019-2020 season. The Texas men remain #1.

Biggest risers:

  • USC women (+16)
  • Stanford women (+4)
  • Virginia women (+4)
  • UNC women (+4)
  • Arizona State men (+3)
  • Stanford men (+3)
  • Louisville women (+3)
  • Duke women (unranked to 9th)
  • Arizona State women (unranked to 16th)
  • USC men (unranked to 21st)

Biggest fallers:

  • Ohio State women (-12)
  • Texas A&M women (-7)
  • Michigan women (-4)
  • LSU women (-4)
  • NC State women (-3)
  • Arizona men (-3)
  • Ohio State men (-3)
  • Georgia women (-3)

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 5 Stanford 321
2 6 Virginia 304
3 4 Tennessee 298
4 2 California 280
5 1 Michigan 266
6 3 NC State 264
7 8 Florida 253
8 24 Southern California 213
9 NR Duke 205
10 10 Texas 204
11 15 North Carolina 176
12 9 Georgia 173
13 14 Auburn 173
14 12 Notre Dame 150
15 13 Kentucky 137
16 19 Louisville 132
17 NR Arizona State 131
18 11 Texas A&M 102
19 7 Ohio State 90
20 20 Missouri 65
21 17 Louisiana State 52
22 22 Princeton 46
23 21 Indiana 46
24 NR UCLA 40
25 NR Akron 20
25 16 Northwestern 20
25 23 Minnesota 20

Also receiving votes: Alabama (19), Arkansas (7), Virginia Tech (6), Florida State (5), Arizona (4), Houston (2)

Women’s Poll Committee: Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown;  Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist;  Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian;   Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota;  Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; Andy Rossn, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Texas 325
2 2 California 312
3 3 Michigan 299
4 4 Indiana 281
5 7 NC State 273
6 5 Texas A&M 265
7 6 Missouri 240
8 8 Georgia 225
9 10 Louisville 211
10 13 Arizona State 209
11 9 Florida 189
12 12 Tennessee 171
13 10 Arizona 161
14 15 Florida State 150
15 17 Virginia 140
16 19 Stanford 129
17 14 Ohio State 118
18 16 Notre Dame 102
19 20 Virginia Tech 88
20 18 Iowa 78
21 NR Southern California 54
22 21 Northwestern 35
23 NR North Carolina 30
23 NR Harvard 30
25 NR Utah 22

Also receiving votes:

Georgia Tech (20), Alabama (15), Denver (13), Wisconsin (12), Kentucky (11), Louisana State (7), Princeton (5)

Men’s Poll Committee: Steve Barnes, Penn State; Molly Belk, Purdue; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth;  Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State Braden Keith, SwimSwam; John Lohn, Swimming World.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
VFL

How is Tennessee behind UVA’s women when they beat them in a dual meet and the Nov Invite already?

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!