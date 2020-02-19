2020 SEC Up/Mid/Downs Day 2: UGA Men to Climb from 10th Place

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual finals races of the 2020 SEC Champions are set to take place tonight in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers will compete in finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. We’ll also see the 200 free relay and men’s 1-meter diving. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS – MEN

Note: does not include relays or diving.

The Georgia men were 10th of 10 teams after day 1, but their 500 free depth should help them make significant moves forward on night 2. Likewise, the Alabama men, who are in 9th, should move up multiple spots. Alabama (12) and Georgia (11) have the most scoring swims. Bama and Florida are tied with the most championship finalists at 5 each.

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 3 4 1 8 Tennessee 0 3 4 7 Kentucky 2 1 5 8 Auburn 1 4 3 8 Florida 5 3 2 10 Missouri 2 1 1 4 LSU 1 0 0 1 South Carolina 1 1 0 2 Alabama 5 2 5 12 Georgia 4 5 2 11

MEN’S 500 FREE

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 1 1 0 2 Tennessee 0 1 2 3 Kentucky 0 0 2 2 Auburn 0 2 1 3 Florida 3 0 2 5 Missouri 0 0 1 1 LSU 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 Alabama 1 1 0 2 Georgia 3 3 0 6

MEN’S 200 IM

Texas A&M 1 2 0 3 Tennessee 0 2 0 2 Kentucky 1 1 2 4 Auburn 0 0 1 1 Florida 2 0 0 2 Missouri 2 1 0 3 LSU 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 Alabama 2 0 3 5 Georgia 0 2 2 4

MEN’S 50 FREE

Team Up Mid Down Total Texas A&M 1 1 1 3 Tennessee 0 0 2 2 Kentucky 1 0 1 2 Auburn 1 2 1 4 Florida 0 3 0 3 Missouri 0 0 0 0 LSU 1 0 0 1 South Carolina 1 1 0 2 Alabama 2 1 2 5 Georgia 1 0 0 1

TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS – WOMEN

Note: does not include relays or diving.

Florida has the most scoring swims tonight, though they don’t have any championship finalists. Tennessee has the most A finalists with 5 and will likely move ahead of Texas A&M. Georgia and Auburn are tied with the second most in total scorers and A finalists. Alabama is in position to move ahead of South Carolina and LSU.

Team Up Mid Down Total Florida 0 8 5 13 Texas A&M 3 1 3 7 Tennessee 5 2 1 8 Kentucky 3 3 2 8 Auburn 4 3 2 9 LSU 0 0 2 2 Georgia 4 2 3 9 South Carolina 0 1 2 3 Alabama 2 2 2 6 Missouri 1 2 1 4 Arkansas 2 0 1 3 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

Team Up Mid Down Total Florida 0 4 3 7 Texas A&M 1 1 0 2 Tennessee 1 0 0 1 Kentucky 1 1 1 3 Auburn 1 2 0 3 LSU 0 0 0 0 Georgia 1 0 3 4 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 Alabama 2 0 0 2 Missouri 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 1 0 1 2 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Florida 0 2 1 3 Texas A&M 2 0 1 3 Tennessee 2 2 0 4 Kentucky 2 2 1 5 Auburn 0 0 1 1 LSU 0 0 1 1 Georgia 2 1 0 3 South Carolina 0 0 2 2 Alabama 0 0 1 1 Missouri 0 1 0 1 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0

WOMEN’S 50 FREE