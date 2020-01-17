2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 2 Finals of the 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville features finals of the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Tonight’s events include several National Team members, including World and Olympic Medalists Regan Smith, Zach Apple, Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Penny Oleksiak, Kelsi Dahlia, Ryan Held, and more.

Several of those names will appear in the first race of the night as the women’s 200 free is loaded with Olympic champions Schmitt, Manuel, Melanie Margalis, and Oleksiak. World Champion Regan Smith is also in the mix. The men’s 100 fly will also see an Olympic champion in the mix with Ryan Held going up against Dean Farris, an NCAA champion, and Giles Smith, a Pan Ams champion.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Top 3 Finishers:

Penny Oleksiak had the early speed, but Allison Schmitt quickly took over at the halfway point. She continued to pull away as she won the race in 1:56.01. That’s her fastest time since 2018 and her 2nd fastest performance since her post-Rio return to competition.

Simone Manuel and Melanie Margalis came through on the back half to round out the top 3. Manuel’s 1:57.25 is the fastest she’s ever swum outside of a major national or international meet, while Margalis’ 1:57.80 is her fastest since 2018.

Oleksiak (1:58.74) held on for 5th, but Regan Smith ran her down for 4th on the closing leg to out-touch her in 1:58.67. That’s just 2 tenths shy of Smith’s best. The 4th fastest swim of the night, however, came from Kayla Sanchez with a 1:57.91 in the B final.

MEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Top 3 Finishers:

Junior standout Carson Foster wasted no time getting ahead of the field, leading from start to finish with his dominant 1:47.74. That’s his 3rd fastest swim ever, within half a second of his best, and his fastest in-season performance by over a second.

Worlds team member Zane Grothe went from 8th at the halfway point to 2nd at the finish in 1:49.07, just out-touching National Junior teamer Jake Magahey (1:49.29). Worlds medalist Zach Apple was 2nd at the last flip, but settled for 4th in 1:49.68.

Fellow worlds medalist Andrew Seliskar won the B final with the 4th fastest time of the night. He was battling closely with Norbert Szabo (1:52.08) through the first 100, but pulled body lengths ahead as he posted a 1:49.53.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Top 3 Finishers:

Pan Ams champion Annie Lazor dominated this race in 1:06.68. Lazor, a short course Worlds champion, was 6 tenths shy of her lifetime best. Behind her, Emily Escobedo used her back-half speed to go from 5th to 2nd in 1:07.71. Bethany Galat, who took silver at last summer’s Pan Ams in the 200 breast behind Lazor, was 3rd here in 1:08.08.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Top 3 Finishers:

Michael Houlie and Thomas Bjerg were 1-2 at the half, but SEC champion breaststrokers Nic Fink and Anton McKee came through on the back half. Fink, who has competed at Worlds for Team USA, was the only man sub-32 on the closing split (31.69). He hit the wall in 1:00.00, while McKee pulled into 2nd at 1:00.65. Houlie and Bjerg wound up in a tie for 3rd at 1:01.27.

Worlds teamer Andrew Wilson was out in 7th, but came from behind to touch 5th with a 1:01.66.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Top 3 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 51.00

(USA), 51.00 Trials Cut: 54.19

Top 3 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Top 3 Finishers:

MEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Trials Cut: 4:25.99

Top 3 Finishers: