Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Day 1 Race Videos from the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The first session of the 2020 Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville was a quick one. There were only 2 events, as distance swimmers stepped up to race in the men’s and women’s 800 meter free.

The women’s race saw Erica Sullivan top the field in a time that was 10 seconds faster than she swam at this same meet last year. In the men’s 800, Danish distance star Alexander Norgaard controlled the race, with Worlds medalist Zane Grothe coming in 2nd.

You can watch the fastest heats of the men’s and women’s 800 free below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. We’ll also share videos from A finals throughout the meet.

WOMEN’S 800 METER FREE:

  1. Erica Sullivan (SAND)- 8:29.75
  2. Kaersten Meitz (BA)- 8:31.85
  3. Mariah Denigan (LAK)- 8:35.07

MEN’S 800 METER FREE:

  1. Alexander Norgaard (DEN)- 7:59.63
  2. Zane Grothe (BCH)- 8:03.21
  3. Taylor Abbott (TENN)- 8:05.51

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!