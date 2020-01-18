2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The first session of the 2020 Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville was a quick one. There were only 2 events, as distance swimmers stepped up to race in the men’s and women’s 800 meter free.

The women’s race saw Erica Sullivan top the field in a time that was 10 seconds faster than she swam at this same meet last year. In the men’s 800, Danish distance star Alexander Norgaard controlled the race, with Worlds medalist Zane Grothe coming in 2nd.

You can watch the fastest heats of the men’s and women’s 800 free below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. We’ll also share videos from A finals throughout the meet.

WOMEN’S 800 METER FREE:

MEN’S 800 METER FREE: