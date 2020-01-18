Summer McIntosh is Canada’s Fastest-Ever 13-Year Old in 400 IM in Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

13-year old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh raced to a 7th place finish in the A-final of the women’s 400 IM at the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. McIntosh swam a 4:50.43, making her the fastest ever Canadian of her age by 5 seconds. The previous fastest swim was a 4:55.41 by Canadian national teamer Courtenay Chuy back in 1998.

McIntosh’s time was actually 2 tenths behind her 11-12 National Age Record of 4:50.21 from last April’s Canadian Swimming Trials.

McIntosh’s 400 IM, despite being the fastest ever 13-year old Canadian female, was still a couple second off of Katrina Bellio’s 4:46.69 13-14 age group record from April of 2019. Only 6 American in history have been faster at 13: Leah Hayes leads the way with a 4:46.48, followed by Grace Sheble, Becca Mann, Elizabeth Beisel, and Katie Grimes.

McIntosh started her meet on Friday night with a 16th place finish last night in the 800 free, swimming a 8:50.28 – about 2 seconds short of her best time.

The 13-year old phenom began 2019 with two NAGs at the 2019 Central Region A Championships. She broke Canadian 11-12 year old records in the long course 800 and 400 freestyles. Her record breaking time in the 800 was a 9:07.16, beating Shannon Smith’s previous mark of 9:12.83, set back in 1974. The 400 was a 4:27.74 beating Katrina Bellio’s 2017 record of 4:27.85.

Following these records, McIntosh went on to destroy the Canadian 11-12 year old record book. By May of 2019, she had set her 15th NAG with a 2:17.03 in the 200IM and continued her record breaking spree all year, ending 2019 with a 13-14 record in the 400 IM in short course meters with a 4:39.16, beating Mary-Sophie Harvey’s previous 4:40.94. After an absolutely dominant 2019, McIntosh currently holds 27 of 38 Canadian records in the 11-12 age group category.

Summer McIntosh 11-12 Canadian Age Group Records

400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 4×50 free, 4×100 free, 4×200 free, 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley

200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 4×50 free, 4×100 free, 4×200 free, 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley

In her first few months in the 13-14 age group, McIntosh has already set 5 Canadian short course records; 800 free, 1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM in short course meters. She’s also swum as part of 3 National Age Group Record-setting relays.

With her first two races in the books, Summer McIntosh is off to a good start in her 4th-ever meet in the United States (she most recently swam at the U.S. Open in December). As the meet continues, McIntosh is set to have quite a busy lineup. She will be back in action in the 200 fly (21st seed), 400 free (35th), 1500 free (16th), and 200 IM (36th).