2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Day 4 Scratches
Saturday Prelims Heat Sheet
The final prelims session of the 2020 Pro Swim Series in Des Moines will feature the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.
After winning both the 200 back and 100 fly on Friday, Regan Smith will cap off her Des Moines campaign with her top seed in the 100 back. Last night’s 200 back runner-up, Kathleen Baker, is seeded 2nd to Smith in the 100 back. Ryan Murphy will also aim to sweep the backstrokes with his top seed in the men’s 100 back.
Into the 200 breast, Lilly King and Annie Lazor will swim for the middle lanes on the women’s side. Andrew Wilson leads the men’s 100 breast alongside specialists Nic Fink, Cody Miller, and Kevin Cordes. The men’s and women’s 200 IMs will then feature Worlds finalists Melanie Margalis and Chase Kalisz.
The morning will top off with the 50 free prelims, starring World champions Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel. Dressel is coming off his 100 fly win from Friday while Manuel is looking for a win after taking second in the 100 free on Thursday.
Women’s 100 Back Prelims
- PSS Record: 58.26, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
Men’s 100 Back Prelims
- PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016
Women’s 200 Breast Prelims
- PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
Men’s 200 Breast Prelims
- PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
Women’s 200 IM Prelims
- PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
Men’s 200 IM Prelims
- PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
Women’s 50 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
Men’s 50 Free Prelims
- PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016
Hopefully the 200 im will look a lot better than the 400 im