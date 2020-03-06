2020 M. Pac-12 Championships: Quah Scratches 100 Back, 200 Free for Day 3

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continue Friday morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal’s top seed Trenton Julian has scratched out of the 400 IM, leaving teammate Hugo Gonzalez as the new top seed going in. Stanford’s Grant Shoults (#12) also scratched the event. Both will swim the 200 free instead, where Julian is the 3rd seed and Shoults is #10.

Cal’s Zheng Quah has scratched from his 5th seed in the 100 back and 6th seed in the 200 free. That’s no surprise, as he’ll swim the 100 fly where he’s the defending champion. In some past meets, Quah has gone for the 100 fly/100 back double on day 2. However, he swam the 200 IM at this meet, leaving him only one event Friday if he wants to swim the 200 fly on Saturday.

DAY 3 SCRATCHES (RANKED TOP 24)