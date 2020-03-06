Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 2 Race Videos

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 2 Finals Recap

The second day of competition in Des Moines featured the finals of the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. Highlighting the evening was the women’s 100 free final, where Olympic champion Simone Manuel and Worlds finalist Siobhan Haughey duked it out after the first 50. Into the finish, it was Haughey who clocked in a new Hong Kong national record of 53.30 for the win. Stanford alum Manuel settled for second at 53.55. Taking third was veteran Allison Schmitt, posting a lifetime best of 53.80.

Switching over to the men’s 100 free, it was a tight bunch after the first 50. In the last 25 meters of the race, Texas Longhorn Tate Jackson utilized easy speed to keep up with the powerful stroke of World champion Zach Apple. At the finish, it was Apple’s windmill turnover (48.59) that edged out Jackson (48.72) for the PSS win. Harvard’s Dean Farris took third place at 48.97.

Fast-forwarding to the women’s 200 fly final, it was a re-match between Olympian Hali Flickinger and backstroke specialist Regan Smith. After Smith blasted off to an early lead, Flickinger used her back-half speed to catch Smith on the final turn. Flickinger then established her second win over Smith in 2020 with a new PSS record time of 2:06.11. While Smith settled for second, her time of 2:06.39 was good enough to break the 17-18 NAG. Texas Longhorn Remedy Rule took third place in a 2:09.58.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

  • PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
  1. Siobhan Haughey, CW, 53.30
  2. Simone Manuel, ALTO, 53.55
  3. Allison Schmitt, SUN, 53.80

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

  1. Zach Apple, MVN, 48.59
  2. Tate Jackson, TXLA, 48.72
  3. Dean Farris, HARV, 48.97

B-Final Winner: Nathan Adrian, CAL, 48.62

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

  1. Lilly King, ISC, 1:05.74
  2. Molly Hannis, TNAQ, 1:06.43
  3. Annie Lazor, MVN, 1:06.54

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

  • PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
  1. Michael Andrew, RPC, 59.14
  2. Kevin Cordes, ABSC, 1:00.45
  3. Nic Fink, ABSC, 1:00.52

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

  1. Hali Flickinger, SUN, 2:06.11
  2. Regan Smith, RIPT, 2:06.39
  3. Remedy Rule, TXLA, 2:09.58

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019
  1. Gunnar Bentz, DYNA, 1:56.20
  2. Chase Kalisz, ABSC, 1:57.82
  3. Jay Litherland, DYNA, 1:58.02

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  1. Katie Ledecky, NCAP, 3:59.66
  2. Leah Smith, FORD, 4:06.81
  3. Melanie Margalis, SPA, 4:09.00

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  • PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
  1. Marwan El Kamash, ISC, 3:48.62
  2. Zane Grothe, BCH, 3:50.89
  3. Nick Norman, CAL, 3:52.80

