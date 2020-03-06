2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 2 Race Videos

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

The second day of competition in Des Moines featured the finals of the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. Highlighting the evening was the women’s 100 free final, where Olympic champion Simone Manuel and Worlds finalist Siobhan Haughey duked it out after the first 50. Into the finish, it was Haughey who clocked in a new Hong Kong national record of 53.30 for the win. Stanford alum Manuel settled for second at 53.55. Taking third was veteran Allison Schmitt, posting a lifetime best of 53.80.

Switching over to the men’s 100 free, it was a tight bunch after the first 50. In the last 25 meters of the race, Texas Longhorn Tate Jackson utilized easy speed to keep up with the powerful stroke of World champion Zach Apple. At the finish, it was Apple’s windmill turnover (48.59) that edged out Jackson (48.72) for the PSS win. Harvard’s Dean Farris took third place at 48.97.

Fast-forwarding to the women’s 200 fly final, it was a re-match between Olympian Hali Flickinger and backstroke specialist Regan Smith. After Smith blasted off to an early lead, Flickinger used her back-half speed to catch Smith on the final turn. Flickinger then established her second win over Smith in 2020 with a new PSS record time of 2:06.11. While Smith settled for second, her time of 2:06.39 was good enough to break the 17-18 NAG. Texas Longhorn Remedy Rule took third place in a 2:09.58.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016

B-Final Winner: Nathan Adrian, CAL, 48.62

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams (USA), 2012

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL