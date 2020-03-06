Siobhan Haughey Breaks Own Hong Kong 100 Free Record in Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey shaved 0.02s off her own national record in the 100 free en route to winning the event at the Des Moines stop of the Pro Swim Series Thursday evening.

Haughey, representing Club Wolverine, won by 0.25s tonight in a strong field that included individual Olympic gold medalists Simone Manuel and Allison Schmitt.

That’s the third time Haughey has broken this record over the past year, having previously set it at 53.59 last April and at 52.32 last June. At 22 years old, Haughey is the Hong Kong long course national record holder in the 50-400m freestyle events and the 200m and 400m IMs, as well part of record-setting 4×100 and 4×200 free relays. She also has a bevy of national records in short course, most of them from her participation in last fall inaugural International Swim League season, where she swam for the DC Trident.

She’s entered in the 50m, 100m, and 400m freestyle events over the next two days, giving her plenty of more opportunities to continue breaking national records. She’s seeded 2nd in the 200m freestyle tomorrow, sitting on the psych sheet between the last two Olympic gold medalists in the event, Katie Ledecky and Allison Schmitt.